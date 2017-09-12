Champions League Scores: Full Scoreboard For Tuesday September 12

United make their triumphant return to Champions League, this time joined by Romelu Lukaku.

Champions League returns with the group stage of action, and the first day brings us one of the top combinations of the round. Barcelona and Juventus have met in each of the last two seasons, and this time they are paired up in Group D along with Olympiakos and Sporting CP.

Tuesday also marks a return to Champions League for Manchester United, who return to the top competition after a one-year absence. Old Trafford is the setting today as they take on Basel in Group A, which is a handful with the other clubs CSKA Moscow and Benfica.

Barca-Juve is the premier matchup for Tuesday, but there are several high-profile meetings on the horizon. Bayern and PSG are grouped up, as are Atletico and Chelsea, and Group H should produce some sparks with Real Madrid, Spurs, and Borussia Dortmund.

Kickoff starts acorss all Champions League contests at 2:45 p.m. Eastern. Keep this page refreshed for full updates.
Champions League Scoreboard September 12

GAME Score Channel
Barcelona vs. Juventus 0-0 Fox Sports 2
Chelsea vs. Qarabag 0-0 ESPN3
Olympiakos vs. Sporting CP 0-0 Fox Soccer Plus
Celtic vs. PSG 0-0 Fox Soccer Plus
Bayern Munich vs. Anderlecht 0-0 ESPN Deportes
Manchester United vs. Basel 0-0 Fox Sports 1
Benfica vs. CSKA Moscow 0-0 Fox Soccer Plus

