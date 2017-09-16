Clemson vs. Louisville Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

Louisville hosts Clemson in an ACC showdown. According to OddsShark, Clemson is a three-point road favorite, and the over-under is set at 56 points.

The OddsShark computer likes Clemson to get the road win. The computer projects a 40.4-31.4 Clemson victory. The computer is taking the Tigers to cover the spread, and the over on the point total.

While it is a limited sample size, Clemson is a perfect 2-0 against the spread, while Louisville is 0-1-1. Both team’s have hit the over once, and the under once as well.

In SB Nation’s Bill Connelly’s S&P+ Rankings, Clemson sits at fifth while Louisville is down a little further at 14th.

Kelly Bryant is the new Clemson quarterback, and has held his own in the first two games. Bryant has a number of receiving weapons including Deon Cain, Hunter Renfroe and freshman Tee Higgins. That said, Clemson’s offense is not as explosive as it was a season ago, but it is still early.

Lamar Jackson is putting up video game numbers for Louisville. Jackson has thrown for 771 yards and five touchdowns. Equally as impressive is Jackson’s 239 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

This is how Louisville ended the 2016 contest against Clemson.



The Cardinals were driving for a potential game-winning touchdown, and were stopped just short of the sticks on fourth down. Clemson has no shortage of talent, but the heartbeat of both the offense and defense has moved on. Both DeShaun Watson and Ben Boulware are no longer on the team. Louisville has undergone their own transition, but Jackson is still under center.

Jackson is by far the biggest playmaker on the field on Saturday. While there are plenty of people siding with Clemson, Louisville has spent all summer thinking about this game.

Vegas has the Cardinals as a home underdog. Look for Jackson to power Louisville to an upset win to put themselves in the ACC driver’s seat.

Heavy’s Pick: Louisville 27 Clemson 24. Louisville Covers +3 Spread. Under on the Point Total.