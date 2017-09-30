Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

Clemson takes on Virginia Tech in the marquee matchup of Week 5. According to OddsShark, Clemson is favored by seven points, and the over-under is set at 50.5 points.

The OddsShark computer expects Clemson to win comfortably. The computer projects a 40.4-30.8 Clemson victory. The computer likes Clemson to cover the spread, and the over on the point total.

SB Nation’s S&P+ projections also likes Clemson, but by a narrower margin. The projections have Clemson winning by 5.7 points.

The public is slightly favoring Virginia Tech with 55 percent of the money siding with the Hokies. Both teams are performing well against the spread going 3-1 this season while entering this matchup a perfect 4-0 overall.

After a sluggish start, Clemson was able to handle Boston College last week. The Tigers also have big wins against Auburn and Louisville. Virginia Tech enters this matchup a little less tested.

The Hokies opened the season with an impressive neutral site win against West Virginia. Since then, Virginia Tech’s schedule has not exactly been full of powerhouse programs. The Hokies last three games have been against Old Dominion, East Carolina and Delaware.

The one thing Virginia Tech has to their advantage is an ideal home atmosphere. College Gameday makes its first appearance in Blacksburg since 2007. This is as marquee a home game as Virginia Tech has had in years. Josh Jackson is off to a good start at quarterback for the Hokies, but will face his toughest test yet against Clemson’s defense.

For Clemson, Kelly Bryant has picked up where Deshaun Watson left off. Bryant also has the advantage of already playing in a few difficult matchups this season.

Both offenses can put up points, and we expect a shootout making the over a nice play. Clemson is the deeper and more tested team. Virginia Tech will play well in front of the home crowd, but come up just short as the Tigers outlast the Hokies.

Heavy’s Pick: Clemson 31 Virginia Tech 27. Virginia Tech Covers +7 Point Spread. Over on the Point Total.