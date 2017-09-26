Cavs Roster & Starting Lineup After Dwyane Wade Signing

Who says you cannot relive the past? ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Dwyane Wade is expected to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, paving the way for a reunion with LeBron James.
Once Wade signs with the Cavs, here is what their roster looks like. The starting lineup is based on Heavy’s projections as it will be finalized during training camp.
C- Tristan Thompson, Edy Tavares, Ante Zizic
PF- Kevin Love, Jeff Green, Channing Frye
SF- LeBron James, Kyle Korver, Richard Jefferson, Cedi Osman, John Holland
SG- Dwyane Wade, Jae Crowder, J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert
PG- Isaiah Thomas, Derek Rose, Jose Calderon, Kay Felder
Wade will be battling Jae Crowder for a starting position, but we give the edge to Wade heading into camp. Wade had opted-in to play with the Chicago Bulls for another season, but the team reached an agreement with Wade to buy-out his contract. This made Wade a free agent, allowing him to sign with the team of his choosing.
There had been chatter of a Miami return, but the Cavs’ chances at a title won out in the end.
Isaiah Thomas will miss the beginning of the season as he recovers from injury. According to Cleveland.com, Thomas is eyeing a December return, but it could be January before he makes it back on the court.
With that in mind, here is the starting lineup we expect the Cavs to start the season with.
C-Tristan Thompson
PF- Kevin Love
SF- LeBron James
SG- Dwyane Wade
PG- Derek Rose
The Cavs will have at least two new players in their starting lineup. Derek Rose was signed over the off-season, and has a good chance to start with Thomas sidelined.
James is entering the final year on his current contract. It will be worth watching whether the new-look Cavs can increase Cleveland’s chances of retaining James.
