New College Football Jerseys, Uniforms & Helmets for 2017

The 2017 college football season kicks off this weekend. While most are excited about the prospects of a new season, there’s also new jerseys and uniforms for some teams. In the past few seasons, there has been a trend for teams to add as many alternate jerseys as possible, but the new trend is going back to simpler design overhauls.

Some new uniforms are just small tweaks to the classics, like Alabama, USC, Penn State, UCLA and Michigan. Some schools have also switched brands between seasons. For example, UCLA is just the latest school to leave Adidas behind, switching to Under Armour for the first time. Other schools to ditch Adidas’ ugly uniforms in recent years include Notre Dame, Michigan and Wisconsin.

However, Adidas was able to attract some new business in the offseason. Miami will wear retro uniforms made by Adidas. Nebraska is looking to extend its Adidas deal for the next 11 years.

As Uni-Watch points out, there’s another new trend: raised lettering on the back of helmets:

Biggest uni trend of 2017: raised lettering on neck bumpers. pic.twitter.com/knjiRFmGlx — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 23, 2017

Here’s a look at some of the brand new uniforms fans will see on the field this season.

Color Rush in College: Michigan vs. Florida

When you’re watching Michigan vs. Florida on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, you’ll need to bring some sunglasses because the (awful) “Color Rush” style has invaded college. Michigan will wear “All-Maize” uniforms during the game. All the players will look like blinding yellow lightbulbs.

Florida’s uniforms during the game won’t be that bizarre. They’ll wear monochrome blue.

Vanderbilt

Most schools, as SBNation points out, are going with simpler uniforms. Vanderbilt is going to wear a monochrome white uniform with a few black accents for its season opener.

UCLA

As Sports Illustrated noted, Under Armour spent $280 million to outfit UCLA athletics, setting a new record. The new uniforms bring UCLA back to its classic blue and gold look, although it’s a little brighter.

California

Cal is also a new Under Armour school. They ditched the yellow collar.

Utah

Utah has three very simple new uniforms this season, relying heavily on the “Utah Stripe.”

Oregon

Oregon winged helmet back! https://t.co/DZGh65dPJ3 — SB Nation CFB (@SBNationCFB) August 24, 2017

“Simple” and “Oregon uniforms” are usually two things that don’t go together at all, but the university did unveil new simple alternates that will be worn against Nebraska on September 9. The new uniform will help raise awareness for the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland.

Penn State

Penn State will turn back the clock vs. Indiana on 9-30. We can’t wait to celebrate Generations of Greatness with our Penn State Family! pic.twitter.com/qeIoi7Otuu — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) June 15, 2017

Penn State doesn’t really need throwback uniforms, but they’ll wear them anyway for a special “Generations of Greatness” game on September 30 against Indiana.

UNC

#UNC & Nike have unveiled the Jordan Brand football uniforms. A full IC gallery to come… pic.twitter.com/etv8vtvoRl — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) August 5, 2017

Although Michael Jordan’s alma mater has been wearing Nike for years – and the basketball team has been wearing Air Jordan since 1998 – the UNC football team will finally have the Jumpman logo on its uniforms.

Boise State

Photos, order link, news as Boise State unveiled its new 2017 @Nike uniforms Tuesday. Pre-orders available now! https://t.co/WVsYtsebjb pic.twitter.com/SslpBxz47z — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) May 30, 2017

Boise State made a few minor changes to its uniforms, while the “Blue Collar” motto is still inside the collar.

Nevada

Nevada unveiled new uniforms that have “Wolf Pack” written across the front. The away jerseys will have “Nevada” written above the number instead.

USC

The greatest uniform in college football is even sleeker this season with new seamless jerseys. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/Ua4tMlaKZl — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) August 14, 2017

USC has unveiled new seamless Nike uniforms and a loud hype video to go with it.

Michigan State

Michigan State unveils all-white helmet, uniform to debut on Sept. 9 against Western Michigan. PHOTOS: https://t.co/HcBv7wObhT pic.twitter.com/5pIjOkzJax — Maxwell White (@MaxWhiteWXYZ) June 14, 2017

Like Vanderbilt, Michigan State will wear an all-white uniform this season and it will even include a white helmet with the Spartans logo. It’s the first time Michigan State will wear white helmets since 1954. The all-white uniform will be worn in the September 9 game against Western Michigan.

Miami

Miami releases new green alternate uni, to be worn Sept. 23 vs. Toledo. More info: https://t.co/ZStgBuelNn pic.twitter.com/u1zGG1PDtO — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 10, 2017

Miami releases new black alternate uni, to be worn Oct. 12 vs. Georgia Tech. More info: https://t.co/ZStgBuelNn pic.twitter.com/Z0lD1elRmV — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 10, 2017

Miami’s new Adidas uniforms includes two solid-color alternates that will be worn on September 23 against Toledo and October 12 against Georgia Tech.

Navy

Good look at Navy's new home uniform. pic.twitter.com/PyJhJG9oYY — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 7, 2017

Navy unveiled this very cool new Under Armour uniform.

Indiana

Indiana has a new alternate to honor the late former coach Terry Hoeppner, notes ESPN.

Maryland

Inspired by the threads worn in the 1940's when the school's colors were black & gold. #RaiseHigh || #Terps125 pic.twitter.com/vBFlwMaR5a — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 21, 2017

Maryland is turning the clock back to the 1940s for their October homecoming game.

Texas

Although Texas won’t have new uniforms, their players will be the first to wear new Riddell helmets with sensors that will help the medical staff monitor hits during practice.