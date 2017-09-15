College Football Odds, Point Spreads & Betting Week 3

The Clemson Tigers hope to make it eight in a row on Saturday when they take on the Louisville Cardinals as 3-point road favorites on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Clemson has yet to give up a touchdown this season, and is unbeaten straight up in seven road contests going into Saturday night’s matchup.

The Tigers have limited opponents to fewer than 10 points in five of their past nine games, and have topped Louisville in three straight meetings. However, the Cardinals’ offense has averaged 41 points per game in a pair of wins this season, and 48.8 points over six games at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium last season.

A pair of SEC rivals clash earlier on Saturday as Florida hosts the Tennessee Volunteers as 5.5-point favorites. The Gators return to action after their Week 2 matchup with Northern Colorado was canceled due to Hurricane Irma. The Volunteers have won six of seven SU, but have failed to claim a victory at The Swamp since 2003, going 0-6 SU and 2-3-1 ATS in six visits since.

The Texas Longhorns look to end a four-game SU losing streak against Pac-12 opponents when they visit the USC Trojans on Saturday night as massive 16.5-point underdogs. The Longhorns ended a four-game overall slide with last week’s 56-0 thumping of San Diego State. Conversely, USC has won 11 straight to climb to No. 4 on the AP Top 25 rankings.

Last week, Oklahoma claimed a 31-16 victory over Ohio State as a 7-point underdog and returns home to face the Tulane Green Wave as 34-point chalk. The No. 2 Sooners are on a 12-0 SU run and are a dominant 30-0 SU when favored by 30 or more points, but have covered in just five of 11 during that stretch.

In other college football betting action this weekend, South Carolina hosts Kentucky as 6.5-point chalk in another SEC matchup. The Gamecocks have dropped three straight to the Wildcats, both SU and ATS, but opened the season with a pair of outright wins, both as betting underdogs.

The Ole Miss Rebels travel to battle California as 3.5-point favorites in their first-ever meeting with the Golden Bears. Both these clubs are unbeaten this season. However the Rebels have covered just once in 10 games while California has averaged over 35 points per game in three straight wins.

And Boston College resumes its rivalry with Notre Dame as they host the Fighting Irish as a 13.5-point underdog. The Eagles have won SU in four of five overall, but are an uneven 0-5 SU and 4-1 ATS in the past five Holy War matchups according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

