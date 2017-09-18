College Football Odds & Opening Point Spreads Week 4

Perhaps we should do away with college football’s 2017 regular season and skip right ahead to the third straight national championship meeting between Alabama and Clemson? The Tide and Tigers are now 1-2 in the polls. Here’s an early look at Week 4 around the country, including betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Temple at No. 21 South Florida (-20.5): The AAC’s Bulls remain the highest-ranked Group of Five school, but are just one spot ahead of the Mountain West’s San Diego State. USF’s only conference loss last year was 46-30 at Temple. The Owls are 2-1 ATS all-time in the series.

No. 23 Utah at Arizona (+3): The 3-0 Utes entered the AP poll on Sunday following a 54-16 rout of San Jose State in Week 3. Arizona lost 36-23 at Utah last October. That was only the Utes’ second cover in eight all-time meetings as favorites. This Friday night game is the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

NC State at No. 12 Florida State (-11): How rusty will the Seminoles be? They haven’t played since their September 2 loss to Alabama because of Hurricane Irma. Thus this will be the first career start for freshman QB James Blackman in place of Deondre Francois, lost for the season in the Alabama defeat. FSU is 2-6 ATS in its past eight at home against the Wolfpack.

Boston College at No. 2 Clemson (-35): Could be a bit of a letdown game for the Tigers after their impressive rout of No. 14 Louisville in Week 3. Clemson has won six straight in this series but failed to cover three of the past four, according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

No. 8 Michigan at Purdue (+9.5): The Wolverines are unbeaten, but their offense has left much to be desired. The Boilermakers look vastly improved under first-year coach Jeff Brohm and could match their 2016 season win total with a victory here. Michigan has covered seven of the past 10 in the series. This is the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Rutgers at Nebraska (-14): If the Cornhuskers lose this one after being beaten at home by MAC school Northern Illinois in Week 3, then coach Mike Riley might be fired immediately. In its past 10 road games as a double-digit underdog, Rutgers is 0-10 SU and 2-8 ATS.

No. 17 Mississippi State at No. 11 Georgia (-6.5): MSU jumped into the AP poll following Saturday’s stunning 37-7 blowout of then-No. 12 LSU. It was the largest margin of victory for the Bulldogs in the 111-game series. Georgia, meanwhile, has covered just two of its past 10 as a home favorite of at least 3.5 points against any foe.

No. 20 Florida at Kentucky (+3): This screams trap game for the Gators off their miracle finish against Tennessee. Florida has won an amazing 30 consecutive games against Kentucky and covered nine of previous 10.

