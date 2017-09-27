College Football Picks & Odds Week 5: Top 5 Best Bets

Getty

College football heads into its second month, as we ended the first month with a bang. Last week, my locks went 4-1, and we just needed one more point from the offensively-challenged Gators to reach perfection. Alas, we will take an 80 percent hit rate, and look to carry the momentum through to Week 5.

Like last week, we find value yet again with road teams. This week is all about the underdog with four out of our five picks siding with teams getting points.

All odds are courtesy of OddsShark, and are subject to change.

Here’s a look at this week’s best college football picks against the spread for Week 5.

No. 1 Vanderbilt Covers +10 Spread at Florida

The week would not be complete without a pick involving Vanderbilt. While last week we picked against the Commodores, it is time to get back on the Vandy train. Florida is somehow a double-digit favorite against Vanderbilt.

As we expected, Vanderbilt was trounced by Alabama, but face a much easier opponent in the Gators. Nine suspended Florida players are facing felony charges which, if convicted, will have these players kicked off the team. Take Vandy to cover the spread, and it would not be a major surprise if the Commodores won outright.

No. 2 USC Covers -3.5 Spread at Washington State

It appears Vegas is giving Pullman a little too much credit. Washington State is a difficult place to play, especially at night. However, USC is a much better team, and we expect the Trojans to handle Washington State. Aside from Texas, all of USC’s wins have been by 10 or more points.

The last time Washington State faced a good offense was Week 2 against Boise State. The Cougars gave up 44 points, despite winning the game. Look for Sam Darnold and the Trojans offense to put up lots of points against Washington State as they cover the spread.

No. 3 MTSU Covers +3 at Florida Atlantic

There is no magic in college football. FAU was getting a lot of pre-season love after Lane Kiffin was hired as coach. However, Florida Atlantic has started the season 1-3 with their lone win coming against Bethune-Cookman. Middle Tennessee is 2-2, but their two losses came against Vanderbilt and Minnesota.

Despite promises of a dynamic offense, FAU has only notched more than 20 points once this season. Expect MTSU to put up points, while Florida Atlantic fails to cover the spread.

No. 4 Ole Miss Covers +28 Spread at Alabama

Alabama is favored by four touchdowns, but you have to look back to 2011 to find an Ole Miss-Alabama game with a margin of victory this large. Ole Miss has a history of playing Alabama close, and the Rebels have won two of the last three matchups.

With the black cloud surrounding the Ole Miss program, don’t expect a miracle victory this time around. However, quarterback Shea Patterson will help Ole Miss put up points as the Rebels keep this game closer than Vegas expects.

No. 5 Virginia Tech Covers +7.5 Spread vs. Clemson

There is something about a night game in Blacksburg. Don’t believe me? Check out this video.

Now that you’re extremely pumped after watching that clip, what’s better than a home underdog? Virginia Tech is more than a touchdown underdog at home. College Gameday will be at Virginia Tech for the first time since 2007. This is as marquee a home matchup as Virginia Tech has had in years. Clemson may win the game, but Virginia Tech keeps this one close in front of a ruckus atmosphere.