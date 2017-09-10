College Football Rankings: Heavy’s Top 25 After Week 2

Getty

In college football, all weeks matter, but all weeks are not created equal. There are certain weeks where the slate of games is better than others. Week 2 was one of these weeks with four primetime matchups demanding fans (and voters) attention.

Oklahoma had the epitome of a statement game as they went into Columbus and dominated Ohio State. Baker Mayfield avenged his poor 2016 outing against Ohio State, and Oklahoma is now the early favorite to win the Big 12 with plenty of time for that to change.

Clemson hosted Auburn, and Dabo’s crew walked away with a win. It was not easy, but the Tigers were able survive Kelly Bryant taking a viscous hit. It looked as though Bryant would miss the rest of the game, but was able to get back on the field on the next Clemson offensive drive.

Georgia pulled out a gutsy win on the road against Notre Dame. The Bulldogs managed to pull off the upset despite being without starting quarterback Jacob Eason.

USC bounced back from an inconsistent Week 1 to pick up a big win over Stanford. USC was in control from start to finish as Sam Darnold looked much better than he did to start the season.

Penn State blew out rival Pitt, and have looked like one of the better teams in the country to start the season. TCU avenged a close 2016 loss with a blowout win over Arkansas. Elsewhere around the country, other top teams like Alabama, LSU, Washington, Virginia Tech and Tennessee all were victorious against inferior opponents.

Here’s a look at Heavy’s college football power rankings after Week 2.

Heavy’s Top 25 Power Rankings After Week 2