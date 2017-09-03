College Football Power Rankings: Top 25 Best Teams After Week 1

All eyes were on Atlanta as Alabama battled Florida State. The two teams are so deep and talented we knew the losing team would still be in the national title race, as long as they looked competitive in the matchup.

Michigan took on a short-handed Florida team in Jerry’s World. After letting the Gators hang around, the Wolverines turned up the defensive pressure in the second half to pull away from the Gators.

USC and Washington were thought to be the class of the Pac-12 heading into the season. The Trojans struggled against Western Michigan, while Washington needed a strong second half to pull out a win against Rutgers.

Ohio State looked like they were on upset-alert against Indiana in a Thursday night primetime matchup. Just when college football fans thought we were about to see our first major upset, the Buckeys turned on the jets to have a marvelous fourth quarter.

Maryland played spoiler in Tom Herman’s home debut in Austin. Just like in 2016, the Longhorns defense has a ways to go before Texas can get back to contending in the Big 12.

Baker Mayfield looked nearly perfect this weekend, but will not be facing UTEP next week. Oklahoma takes on Ohio State in Saturday’s big matchup.

There are still plenty of games left in Week 1 that could impact these rankings. UCLA takes on Texas A&M, while Virginia Tech squares off with rival West Virginia. Finally, Georgia Tech hosts Tennessee on Labor Day to end the first weekend of college football. Heavy will continue to update our rankings as more games go final.

Here’s a look at our latest college football power rankings.

Heavy’s Top 25 Power Rankings After Week 1