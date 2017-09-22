College Football Week 4: Updates, Injuries & Line Moves

No. 19 Louisville’s hopes for a national championship and probably an ACC title vanished last week when the Cardinals were clobbered at home by Clemson. That also might have ended QB Lamar Jackson’s shot at becoming the second player in college football history to win two Heisman Trophies.

It’s fair to wonder what frame of mind the Cards will be in this week when they host Mid-American Conference school Kent State. Louisville is the beneficiary of the biggest line move of the week, however, as the consensus spread at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com has jumped from 37 points to 44 points – also the biggest number on the board.

The reason? Kent State quarterback Nick Holley has been ruled out for the season with a torn ACL. Holley has now suffered season-ending injuries in each of the past three years. With backup Mylik Mitchell already out with his own knee injury, third-string senior George Bollas will start Saturday.

Arguably the game of the day is from the Big 12 when No. 16 TCU visits No. 6 Oklahoma State and Cowboys Heisman contender Mason Rudolph. The Horned Frogs are 11-point underdogs and could be without tailback Kyle Hicks, who is a game-time decision. In six quarters of action, he has 23 carries for 128 yards with a touchdown. TCU receiver Ty Slanina is expected to play after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.

Baylor’s season has been a disaster at 0-3 and the Bears are 27.5-point home underdogs Saturday against No. 3 Oklahoma, but BU will see the season debut of running back Terence Williams from a shoulder injury. Last year, Williams rushed for 1,048 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 185 carries. Baylor is the largest home underdog of Week 4.

The highest total for Saturday is 75.5 in the Pac-12 opener between No. 24 Oregon and Arizona State in Tempe. The Ducks opened as 12.5-point favorites but are up to -15.5 and hopeful to have leading receiver Charles Nelson even though he was carted off from last week’s game vs. Wyoming with a lower-leg injury. Nelson has 15 catches for 243 yards and a rushing TD.

And it surely will get lost among NFL Week 3 action, but there is a college game on Sunday: UConn is a 5-point home favorite against East Carolina. Long story short, ECU was originally to visit Connecticut on November 4 but a couple of AAC games had to be shifted due to Hurricane Irma.

