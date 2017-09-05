Colombia vs. Brazil: Time, Channel & Lineup

Neymar could be on the sidelines Tuesday when Brazil visits Colombia.

Colombia are only trailing Brazil in the CONMEBOL table, but their rivals have an 11-point lead over the continent. Brazil has already clinched the top spot in CONMEBOL, so you might see some experimenting from Tite.

Adenor Bacchi, or Tite, has made a tremendous turnaround since taking over the Brazilian team in 2016. Brazil have been the best in South America by a convincing margin: their +27 goal differential is insane when you consider their schedule includes the likes of Argentina and Chile.

Outside of Brazil, the four remaining World Cup spots are up for grabs. Colombia may be placed second for the moment, but just two points separate them from fifth place and a potential play-in game. Each team goes into Tuesday with only three matches remaining, making it vital that Colombia secure all three points, especially if Brazil tinker with their lineup.

James Rodriguez was on the sidelines for Colombia’s scoreless draw against Venezuela last week. He’s been dealing with a thigh injury since early August, and his status is still in doubt for Tuesday.

Here are the basics:

DATE: Tuesday, September 5, 2017

CHANNEL: beIN Sports en Español

KICKOFF TIME: 4:30 p.m. Eastern

LOCATION: Metropolitan Stadium, Barranquilla, Colombia

LIVE STREAM: Click here for all the live streaming information

LINEUP

Colombia:

Brazil: