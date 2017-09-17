Cowboys vs. Broncos Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

Looking for a live stream of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos Week 2 matchup? There are a handful of different options, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast in select markets on Fox. The first thing you want to do is to find out if the game is in your market or not, which you can do by checking a coverage map here.

If the game is in your market, those with a cable log-in can watch on Fox Sports Go, while people who have cut the cable cord–or are looking to do so–can watch a live stream of Fox via an over-the-top streaming service, which provides access to a handful of channels for a monthly fee.

With the rising popularity of these services, there are a number to choose from: Sling TV, DirecTV Now, Fubo TV or PlayStation Vue. They have different pros and cons, but each offers a free trial, so you can test them out if you want to try different services.

Note that with all of these services, Fox is only live in select markets. To see if Fox is available in your city, check the following links for each service: Sling TV (“Show My Available Channels”); DirecTV Now; Fubo TV; PlayStation Vue (Click the city in the top right to enter your zip code).

If the game isn’t in your market, you may be able to watch via NFL Sunday Ticket.

Here’s a complete rundown of what each of these live streaming services provide, as well as how to sign up to watch the game on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Game Is in Your Market: Fubo TV

Fox (live in select markets) is included with Fubo TV, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months. You can sign up for the deal anytime before September 30.

Here’s the rundown of Fubo TV’s bundle:

Total Channels Included: 65 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months if you sign up before September 30; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch Fox on your computer. You can also watch the game on your tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

3. You can only watch NFL games on Fox on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Game Is in Your Market: Sling TV

While Fubo TV’s sale makes it the cheapest current option, Sling TV is the cheapest if you intend to keep your streaming service long term. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” package for $25 per month.

Here’s a rundown of “Sling Blue” and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Blue” includes Fox

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Blue” package costs $25 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Go to the Sling TV website and navigate to Fox to start watching. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

6. You can only watch NFL games on Fox on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Game Is in Your Market: DirecTV Now

Fox (live in select markets) is included in DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle at $35 per month.

While it’s a more expensive price point, it does come with some important advantages, such as a larger “cable-like” channel package, more available live markets, and an offer for a Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player ($69.95 value) if you prepay two months.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle and how to start a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All bundles include Fox. You can add the Roku on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package costs $35 per month, while there are other options at $50, $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching Fox on your desktop. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

6. You can only watch NFL games on Fox on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Game Is in Your Market: PlayStation Vue

Fox (select markets) is included in PlayStation Vue’s “Access” bundle at $39.99. That makes it the most expensive option for Fox, but it does have some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other streaming device.

Here’s a look at the “Access” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $39.99 per month

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All options include Fox

4. Enter your payment information. The “Access” package costs $39.99 per month, while there are other options at $44.99, $54.99 or $74.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching Fox on your desktop. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

6. You can only watch NFL games on Fox on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Game Is in Your Market: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market Sunday games on smartphones is only available to Verizon wireless customers, who can watch for free via the NFL Mobile app, which is free to download in the following locations:

App Store

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store

Game Is out of Your Market

Desktop

If the game is not on in your market, the only options to watch live are from DirecTV. If you’re a DirecTV subscriber with a package that includes NFL Sunday Ticket, you can stream the game via the DirecTV website. NFL Sunday Ticket is included in the DirecTV Choice package (and every package above that), and you can click here to sign up.

If you don’t have cable or DirecTV, you may be eligible for SundayTicket.TV, an online streaming service that costs $69.99 per month for the first four months and allows you to watch all out-of-market games broadcast on CBS and Fox. SundayTicket.TV is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can click here to see if you’re eligible and sign up.

Finally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U for $24.99 per month. You can click here to sign up.

Tablet & Other Devices

If you have any of the above Sunday Ticket packages, you can watch out of market games on tablet and other streaming devices via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store (or Xbox One)

Roku

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices

Watch on Demand: NFL Game Pass

Desktop

If you’re fine watching the game on demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch shortly after the conclusion.

Mobile & Other Devices

NFL Game Pass Domestic subscribers can watch a replay of the game on mobile and other streaming devices via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store (or Xbox One)

PlayStation 4

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

Desktop

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch the game for via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in, and you can visit the website for more details.

Mobile & Other Devices

If you have a GamePass International account, you can watch the game on your mobile or tablet device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store (or Xbox One)

PlayStation 4