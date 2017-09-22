WATCH: Stephen Curry Says He Won’t Visit Trump at White House, Vows to Make ‘Statement’

Twitter

Stephen Curry said he hopes to “make a statement” by declining to visit the White House and President Donald Trump following the Warriors’ NBA Championship.

Curry’s comments came during a team press conference Friday, and he said

“The things that he((Trump has) said and the things he hasn’t said at the right times, we won’t stand for,” Curry said. “By acting or not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what’s accepted and what we turn a blind eye to.”

Curry cited the incident that went on with the Seattle Seahawks’ Michael Bennett and other incidents of racism as giving him a desire to stand up and make a change.

Watch the video of Curry’s thoughts on Trump and visiting the White House below:

Stephen Curry pretty forceful on his thoughts about Trump and possible White House visit pic.twitter.com/Ubj6V91EsL — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 22, 2017

It’s been a longstanding tradition for champion professional sports franchises to pay visit to the White House.

The Warriors have yet to receive a formal invitation to the White House, but coach Steve Kerr said the team is still undecided on if they would even go. He told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburn the team was still undecided about heading to D.C. to meet Trump at the White House, but intended to make a decision as a team soon.

“We will meet as a team to discuss it and make a decision,” Kerr told Shelburne.

Shelburn wrote that the White House would invite the Warriors if they made the group decision to come, but several players have remained critical of Trump in recent months.

Last month, Finals Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant said he’d skip the White House visit because he didn’t “respect who’s in office right now.”

“I don’t agree with what he agrees with, so my voice is going to be heard by not doing that,” he said to ESPN’s Chris Haynes in August. “That’s just me personally, but if I know my guys well enough, they’ll all agree with me.”

Before Friday’s press conference, Curry told reporters he’d side with Durant and vote no to making the trek.

“It’s not just about me, it’s not just about KD, it’s about the whole team and what we were able to accomplish as a team and the opportunity that historically has been afforded to championship teams,” Curry told ESPN’s The Jump. “So, we’ll have that conversation and we’ll do it as a group and we’ll have one voice.”

In June, Andre Iguodala also publicly said he wouldn’t go to the White House. He told USA Today‘s Sam Amick, “Hell nah,” when asked if he’d accept an invitation.