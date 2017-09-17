Cowboys vs. Broncos Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Editor’s note: The Checkdown brings you live, interactive fantasy football advice every Sunday morning from 10 a.m.. to 1 p.m. Eastern on Heavy’s YouTube channel. Rick Rosen takes your questions and helps you fill out your lineup. Watch it live in the video player at the top of this post, or on YouTube.

The Denver Broncos host the Dallas Cowboys in one of the more intriguing Week 2 matchups. According to OddsShark, the Cowboys are 2.5 point road favorites, and the over-under is set at 43 points.

The public is siding with the Cowboys with 62 percent of the money on Dallas. The OddsShark computer likes the Broncos chances of winning the matchup. The computer projects a 22.8-17.6 Broncos victory. The computer is taking the Broncos to cover the spread and the under on the point total.

Dallas covered the spread last week against the Giants. Denver ended up in a push against the Chargers.

The Cowboys controlled their entire Week 1 matchup against the Giants. The Dallas offense received a boost with Ezekiel Elliott being able to play for the time being. Elliott had 140 total yards as the Cowboys went to him often in the opener.

Prescott also looked good in the first game of his sophomore campaign. Prescott threw for 268 yards and a touchdown while allowing the Cowboys to control the game flow.

Denver found themselves in a battle with the Chargers on Monday Night Football. Trevor Siemian had a solid outing throwing for 219 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Denver’s backfield is hard to predict with three running backs in the mix for carries.

While Dallas’ offensive performance last week was relatively tame, they have enough weapons to put up a lot of points. If the game ends up being a shootout, the Broncos offense is in trouble. However, Denver’s defense can help put a damper on the Cowboys offensive output.

Ultimately, the Cowboys have too many weapons which will be enough to lead Dallas to victory. The Broncos defense will keep them in the game, but Denver does not have enough horses on offenses to get it done.

Heavy’s Pick: Cowboys 24 Broncos 17. Cowboys Cover -2.5 Spread. Under on the Point Total.