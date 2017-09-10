Giants vs. Cowboys Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

The Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. According to OddsShark, the Cowboys are favored by four points against the Giants. The over-under is set at 46.5 points.

The public is split on what they expect to happen as the Giants have the lead with 52 percent of the money going towards the underdog.

The OddsShark computer likes the Cowboys to roll to victory in the opener. The computer projects a 29.4-14 Cowboys victory. The computer is taking the Cowboys to cover the spread and the over on the point total.

New York performed slightly better against the spread last season than the Cowboys. The Giants were 5-4-1 against the spread in 2016. The Cowboys went 4-5-1 against the spread last season.

While Odell Beckham Jr. is listed as questionable, all indications are Beckham is unlikely to play tonight. The Giants will likely lean on new additions Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram. However, how Eli Manning looks with these new receiving targets remains to be seen.

Expect the Cowboys to go to Ezekiel Elliott early and often tonight. Elliott is playing with a chip on his shoulder after spending the last two months battling the NFL over a suspension. We also expect Dak Prescott to look even more polished in his second season.

The Cowboys defense is unlikely to be able to stop the Giants, but we like the Cowboys to put up more points than the Giants in their home opener. Dallas has too much offensive firepower for the Giants to shut them down at home. Expect an old fashioned NFC East shootout tonight in the primetime Sunday Night Football matchup.

Look for a Cowboys victory with Prescott connecting with star receiver Dez Bryant along with a heavy dose of Elliott.

Heavy’s Pick: Cowboys 34 Giants 27. Cowboys Cover -4 Spread. Over on Point Total.