Dell Technologies Championship 2017: Purse & Prize Money

dell technologies championship purse, dell technologies championship prize money Getty

Jason Day plays a shot onto the 16th green during the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts.

The 2017 Dell Technologies Championship held at the TPC Boston in Norton, MA has a total purse of $8.75 million. This year’s winner will take home a whooping $1.575 million, and the runner-up wins $945,000. The last-place money finisher will take home around $17,500. The purse for the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship is the same as last weeks Northern Trust tournament.

Last year’s winner, Rory Mcllroy, took home $1.224 million for his victory, while Paul Casey took home $918,000 for second-place.

1st Place – $1,575,000
2nd Place – $945,000
3rd Place – $595,000
4th Place – $420,000
5th Place – $350,000
6th Place – $315,000
7th Place – $293,125
8th Place – $271,250
9th Place – $253,750
10th Place- $236,250
11th Place- $218,750
12th Place- $201,250
13th Place- $183,750
14th Place- $166,250
15th Place- $157,500
16th Place- $148,750
17th Place- $140,000
18th Place- $131,250
19th Place- $122,500
20th Place- $113,750
21st Place- $105,000
22nd Place- $98,000
23rd Place- $91,000
24th Place- $84,000
25th Place- $77,000
26th Place- $70,000
27th Place- $67,375
28th Place- $64,750
29th Place- $62,125
30th Place- $59,500
31st Place- $56,875
32nd Place- $54,250
33rd Place- $51,625
34th Place- $49,438
35th Place- $47,250
36th Place- $45,063
37th Place- $42,875
38th Place- $41,125
39th Place- $39,375
40th Place- $37,625
41st Place- $35,875
42nd Place- $34,125
43rd Place- $32,375
44th Place- $30,625
45th Place- $28,875
46th Place- $27,125
47th Place- $25,375
48th Place- $23,975
49th Place- $22,750
50th Place- $22,050
51st Place- $21,525
52nd Place- $21,000
53rd Place- $20,650
54th Place- $20,300
55th Place- $20,125
56th Place- $19,950
57th Place- $19,775
58th Place- $19,600
59th Place- $19,425
60th Place- $19,250
61st Place- $19,075
62nd Place- $18,900
63rd Place- $18,725
64th Place- $18,550
65th Place- $18,375
66th Place- $18,200
67th Place- $18,025
68th Place- $17,850
69th Place- $17,675
70th Place- $17,500

2017 PGA Tour Money Leaders

1st Place – Dustin Johnson – $8,392,068.00
2nd Place – Hideki Matsuyama – $8,123,407.50
3rd Place – Jordan Spieth – $7,925,845.50
4th Place – Justin Thomas – $7,378,022.50
5th Place – Jon Rahm – $5,125,747.50
6th Place – Brooks Koepka – $5,022,866.00
7th Place – Rickie Fowler – $5,007,822.50
8th Place – Kevin Kisner – $4,216,765.00
9th Place – Brian Harman – $4,191,107.50
10th Place – Daniel Berger – $4,030,598.50
11th Place – Charley Hoffman – $3,934,791.00
12th Place – Pat Perez – $3,736,212.80
13th Place – Matt Kuchar – $3,694,138.80
14th Place – Marc Leishman – $3,544,140.50
15th Place – Kyle Stanley – $3,145,818.30
16th Place – Paul Casey – $3,126,723.50
17th Place – Jason Dufner – $3,109,091.00
18th Place – Adam Hadwin – $3,103,262.30
19th Place – Sergio Garcia – $3,086,682.30
20th Place – Louis Oosthuizen – $3,032,447.00
21st Place – Justin Rose – $3,011,558.00
22nd Place – Brendan Steele – $2,858,620.30
23rd Place – Russell Henley – $2,846,088.50
24th Place – Kevin Chappell – $2,807,446.30
25th Place – Jhonattan Vegas – $2,767,987.50
No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook