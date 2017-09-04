Dell Technologies Championship 2017: Purse & Prize Money

The 2017 Dell Technologies Championship held at the TPC Boston in Norton, MA has a total purse of $8.75 million. This year’s winner will take home a whooping $1.575 million, and the runner-up wins $945,000. The last-place money finisher will take home around $17,500. The purse for the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship is the same as last weeks Northern Trust tournament.
Last year’s winner, Rory Mcllroy, took home $1.224 million for his victory, while Paul Casey took home $918,000 for second-place.
1st Place – $1,575,000
2nd Place – $945,000
3rd Place – $595,000
4th Place – $420,000
5th Place – $350,000
6th Place – $315,000
7th Place – $293,125
8th Place – $271,250
9th Place – $253,750
10th Place- $236,250
11th Place- $218,750
12th Place- $201,250
13th Place- $183,750
14th Place- $166,250
15th Place- $157,500
16th Place- $148,750
17th Place- $140,000
18th Place- $131,250
19th Place- $122,500
20th Place- $113,750
21st Place- $105,000
22nd Place- $98,000
23rd Place- $91,000
24th Place- $84,000
25th Place- $77,000
26th Place- $70,000
27th Place- $67,375
28th Place- $64,750
29th Place- $62,125
30th Place- $59,500
31st Place- $56,875
32nd Place- $54,250
33rd Place- $51,625
34th Place- $49,438
35th Place- $47,250
36th Place- $45,063
37th Place- $42,875
38th Place- $41,125
39th Place- $39,375
40th Place- $37,625
41st Place- $35,875
42nd Place- $34,125
43rd Place- $32,375
44th Place- $30,625
45th Place- $28,875
46th Place- $27,125
47th Place- $25,375
48th Place- $23,975
49th Place- $22,750
50th Place- $22,050
51st Place- $21,525
52nd Place- $21,000
53rd Place- $20,650
54th Place- $20,300
55th Place- $20,125
56th Place- $19,950
57th Place- $19,775
58th Place- $19,600
59th Place- $19,425
60th Place- $19,250
61st Place- $19,075
62nd Place- $18,900
63rd Place- $18,725
64th Place- $18,550
65th Place- $18,375
66th Place- $18,200
67th Place- $18,025
68th Place- $17,850
69th Place- $17,675
70th Place- $17,500
2017 PGA Tour Money Leaders
1st Place – Dustin Johnson – $8,392,068.00
2nd Place – Hideki Matsuyama – $8,123,407.50
3rd Place – Jordan Spieth – $7,925,845.50
4th Place – Justin Thomas – $7,378,022.50
5th Place – Jon Rahm – $5,125,747.50
6th Place – Brooks Koepka – $5,022,866.00
7th Place – Rickie Fowler – $5,007,822.50
8th Place – Kevin Kisner – $4,216,765.00
9th Place – Brian Harman – $4,191,107.50
10th Place – Daniel Berger – $4,030,598.50
11th Place – Charley Hoffman – $3,934,791.00
12th Place – Pat Perez – $3,736,212.80
13th Place – Matt Kuchar – $3,694,138.80
14th Place – Marc Leishman – $3,544,140.50
15th Place – Kyle Stanley – $3,145,818.30
16th Place – Paul Casey – $3,126,723.50
17th Place – Jason Dufner – $3,109,091.00
18th Place – Adam Hadwin – $3,103,262.30
19th Place – Sergio Garcia – $3,086,682.30
20th Place – Louis Oosthuizen – $3,032,447.00
21st Place – Justin Rose – $3,011,558.00
22nd Place – Brendan Steele – $2,858,620.30
23rd Place – Russell Henley – $2,846,088.50
24th Place – Kevin Chappell – $2,807,446.30
25th Place – Jhonattan Vegas – $2,767,987.50
Leave a Reply