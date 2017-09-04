Dell Technologies Championship 2017: Purse & Prize Money

Getty

The 2017 Dell Technologies Championship held at the TPC Boston in Norton, MA has a total purse of $8.75 million. This year’s winner will take home a whooping $1.575 million, and the runner-up wins $945,000. The last-place money finisher will take home around $17,500. The purse for the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship is the same as last weeks Northern Trust tournament.

Last year’s winner, Rory Mcllroy, took home $1.224 million for his victory, while Paul Casey took home $918,000 for second-place.

1st Place – $1,575,000

2nd Place – $945,000

3rd Place – $595,000

4th Place – $420,000

5th Place – $350,000

6th Place – $315,000

7th Place – $293,125

8th Place – $271,250

9th Place – $253,750

10th Place- $236,250

11th Place- $218,750

12th Place- $201,250

13th Place- $183,750

14th Place- $166,250

15th Place- $157,500

16th Place- $148,750

17th Place- $140,000

18th Place- $131,250

19th Place- $122,500

20th Place- $113,750

21st Place- $105,000

22nd Place- $98,000

23rd Place- $91,000

24th Place- $84,000

25th Place- $77,000

26th Place- $70,000

27th Place- $67,375

28th Place- $64,750

29th Place- $62,125

30th Place- $59,500

31st Place- $56,875

32nd Place- $54,250

33rd Place- $51,625

34th Place- $49,438

35th Place- $47,250

36th Place- $45,063

37th Place- $42,875

38th Place- $41,125

39th Place- $39,375

40th Place- $37,625

41st Place- $35,875

42nd Place- $34,125

43rd Place- $32,375

44th Place- $30,625

45th Place- $28,875

46th Place- $27,125

47th Place- $25,375

48th Place- $23,975

49th Place- $22,750

50th Place- $22,050

51st Place- $21,525

52nd Place- $21,000

53rd Place- $20,650

54th Place- $20,300

55th Place- $20,125

56th Place- $19,950

57th Place- $19,775

58th Place- $19,600

59th Place- $19,425

60th Place- $19,250

61st Place- $19,075

62nd Place- $18,900

63rd Place- $18,725

64th Place- $18,550

65th Place- $18,375

66th Place- $18,200

67th Place- $18,025

68th Place- $17,850

69th Place- $17,675

70th Place- $17,500

2017 PGA Tour Money Leaders

1st Place – Dustin Johnson – $8,392,068.002nd Place – Hideki Matsuyama – $8,123,407.503rd Place – Jordan Spieth – $7,925,845.504th Place – Justin Thomas – $7,378,022.505th Place – Jon Rahm – $5,125,747.506th Place – Brooks Koepka – $5,022,866.007th Place – Rickie Fowler – $5,007,822.508th Place – Kevin Kisner – $4,216,765.009th Place – Brian Harman – $4,191,107.5010th Place – Daniel Berger – $4,030,598.5011th Place – Charley Hoffman – $3,934,791.0012th Place – Pat Perez – $3,736,212.8013th Place – Matt Kuchar – $3,694,138.8014th Place – Marc Leishman – $3,544,140.5015th Place – Kyle Stanley – $3,145,818.3016th Place – Paul Casey – $3,126,723.5017th Place – Jason Dufner – $3,109,091.0018th Place – Adam Hadwin – $3,103,262.3019th Place – Sergio Garcia – $3,086,682.3020th Place – Louis Oosthuizen – $3,032,447.0021st Place – Justin Rose – $3,011,558.0022nd Place – Brendan Steele – $2,858,620.3023rd Place – Russell Henley – $2,846,088.5024th Place – Kevin Chappell – $2,807,446.3025th Place – Jhonattan Vegas – $2,767,987.50