Lions vs. Giants Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

The New York Giants host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. According to OddsShark, the Giants are favored by three points. The over-under is set at 42 points. The public is favoring the road team with 54 percent of the money on the Lions.

The OddsShark computer likes the Giants chances at home. The computer is projecting a Giants 22.6-19.5 win over the Lions. The computer is taking the Giants to cover the spread and the over on the total.

Detroit covered the spread in Week 1, while the Giants did not as the team was without Odell Beckham Jr. Matthew Stafford showed no letdown after receiving a massive contract extension. Stafford threw for 292 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

Stafford was helped by great play from his receiving core. Golden Tate had 10 receptions for 107 yards, while Kenny Golladay had four receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns. The Detroit run game was the one area of weakness with Ameer Abdullah leading the team in rushing with just 30 yards.

The Giants had a dismal start to the season with a 19-3 loss to the Cowboys. New York’s offense really suffered without Beckham in the lineup. Giants fans had hoped the new additions of Evan Engram and Brandon Marshall would help. Eli Manning threw for just 220 yards and an interception.

New York’s rushing attack was even worse with Paul Perkins leading the team with just 16 yards. The defense did little to slow down the Cowboys, who controlled the tempo of the game.

While Beckham is slated to be back, we still do not think it is enough to power the Giants to victory. The explosive Lions offense will be enough to get Detroit the road win. Look for the Giants offense to bounce back with OBJ to make the over the play in tonight’s matchup.

Heavy’s Pick: Lions 27 Giants 24. Lions Cover +3 Spread. Over on the Point Total.

