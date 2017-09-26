NFL DraftKings Lineup: Week 4 Sleepers & Bargains

Getty

We saw a bevy of stars come through with big performances in Week 3, as players such as Todd Gurley, Kareem Hunt, Carlos Hyde, Devonta Freeman, Stefon Diggs and Odell Beckham led many players to DFS glory.

Of course, if you’re going to afford many of these players, you’re also going to have to pick out the right bargains. And with bthat in mind, here’s a look at some of my favorite discount DraftKings players for Week 4:

QB: Eli Manning, NYG (at TB), $5700

Manning–and the Giants offensive line–hasn’t exactly inspired a whole lot of confidence to start the year, but he finally woke up with a huge fourth quarter against the Eagles in Week 3, ultimately finishing with 366 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions and 27.64 DK points.

With some confidence restored, and with Odell Beckham finally looking healthy again, Manning gets to go up against a Buccaneers secondary that just made Case Keenum look like the second coming of Uncle Rico, letting the journeyman throw for 369 yards, three scores and zero picks.

Throw in the potential for massive volume–the Giants can’t run the ball, while the Bucs are allowing just 2.7 yards per carry–to go with the potential efficiency, and it could be a huge day for the Giants passing game.

RB: CJ Anderson, DEN (vs. OAK), $5,600

Anderson didn’t do much against Buffalo, but that was to be expected against one of the better D-lines in the league, and it shouldn’t take away from what he did in the first two weeks: 45 carries, 199 rushing yards, four receptions, 43 receiving yards, two touchdowns and 43.2 DK points. Moreover, while Jamaal Charles had a better fantasy day, both he and Anderson played just about the same percentage of snaps as they did in the first two weeks.

There’s no need to panic. Anderson will bounce back, and he’ll probably bounce back in a big way against a Raiders defense that was toasted by Chris Thompson for 188 yards on 14 touches on Sunday night. If his ownership percentage is lower due to last week’s dud, then even better.

RB: Duke Johnson, CLE (vs. CIN), $4,500

I don’t usually like touting players immediately after breakout games, but Johnson is hard to ignore at $4,500, largely because he’s listed as a RB but is essentially Cleveland’s best WR at the moment.

With Corey Coleman hurt and Kenny Britt being not very good, Johnson was second on the team in targets (7), led the way in receptions (6) and receiving yards (81), and added a 19-yard rushing touchdown to boot. He now leads the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards on the season, he has tallied double-digit DK points in two straight weeks, and he should continue to be good for 6-to-10 targets per contest plus a handful of runs.

With his explosive after-the-catch ability, that’s plenty volumego to make him a huge RB bargain in a PPR format such as DraftKings.

WR: Tyrell Williams, LAC (vs. PHI), $4,400

With just 23.3 total DraftKings points through three weeks, Williams is likely dropping off DFS radars, especially with Travis Benjamin having a pair of big games. Still, Williams is second on the team in targets behind Keenan Allen, and he serves as a dangerous big-play threat, so it’s only a matter of time before he breaks out.

This is a good matchup for that to happen, as the Eagles just gave up 29.3 DraftKings points to Sterling Shepard, 28.9 to Odell Beckham and 14.6 to Brandon Marshall. In the same game. Not only is Williams a nice bet for a big play or two, but he’s a strong contrarian pivot while many flock towards Benjamin at $3,900.

WR: Kenny Golladay, DET (at MIN), $4,100

Golladay has managed just three receptions for 33 yards in the two weeks since his monster debut, but he was always going to be mostly a boom-or-bust tournament-type play. And this is the week to roll the dice on him in GPP formats.

With Xavier Rhodes–who has mostly shut down Michael Thomas, Antonio Brown and Mike Evans in the first three weeks–likely sticking to Marvin Jones on the outside, Golladay should get more looks than he has the last two Sundays. Golden Tate should also be heavily involved out of the slot, and he deserves a look at $6,300, but Golladay is the pick if you’re looking to hit a cheap home run.

TE: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ (vs. JAX)

The final stats (five catches, 31 yards) don’t look like anything special, but in his first game with the Jets, ASJ received six of Josh McCown’s 23 targets. That’s a 26.1 percent target share, and that’s massive for a $3,000 tight end. The ceiling may not be very high in this offense, but he should be able to pick up a good amount of catches, which will be enough to provide value here.

While Mercedes Lewis and Evan Engram will likely be pretty popular choices in this price range, Seferian-Jenkins is a nice pivot against a Jaguars defense that has given up double-digit DK points to Delanie Walker, Jonnu Smith and Benjamin Watson in the last two weeks.