Former UConn Coach Jim Calhoun will unretire to coach Division III University of St. Joseph in Connecticut. His resume includes 26 seasons as Huskies head coach, earning three national titles. Calhoun’s role may be more of a consultant as he has been out of coaching since 2012. Recently, he appeared on ESPN as on-air talent, before taking the job at St. Joeseph.

Former UConn coach Jim Calhoun told ESPN he will take over upstart Division III University St. Joseph in Connecticut this year. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) September 27, 2017

Jim Calhoun being introduced at the University of St. Joseph. He will be an advisor to @USJ_BlueJays's new D-3 basketball program. pic.twitter.com/t4Po6wJQgg — CT Sports Now (@CT_Sports_Now) September 28, 2017