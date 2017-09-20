Foul Ball Strikes Toddler At Yankees Stadium
(Photo By Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: Todd Frazier #29 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins on September 18, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo By Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)
Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier and each attendee feared the worst as a line-drive foul ball hit a toddler sitting in the front section behind third base at Yankees Stadium, on Wednesday. ESPN reports that this young girl was hit directly in the face by the baseball and was hospitalized at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.
