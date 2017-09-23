Mississippi State vs. Georgia Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Mississippi State takes on Georgia in a primetime SEC matchup. According to OddsShark, Georgia is favored by six points, and the over-under is set at 48.5.

Both teams have done well against the spread so far this season. Mississippi State is a perfect 3-0 against the spread while Georgia is 2-1. The total for both teams is trending towards the under.

Mississippi State has hit the under in two of the the Bulldogs’ three games. For Georgia, the total has gone under in two games, and hit the exact point total in one matchup.

The OddsShark computer projects a close game with Georgia winning 31.6-30.3. The computer is taking Mississippi State against the spread, and the over on the point total.

The SB Nation’s S&P+ projections also project a close matchup. The projections have Georgia winning 28.5-26.7.

Mississippi State is coming off a dominant performance against LSU. The Bulldogs torched the Tigers 37-7, and moved to 3-0 for the season. Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Where Fitzgerald punished the Tigers the most was with his legs, he rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia is also 3-0, but had a much easier opponent last week against Samford. Prior to Samford, Georgia took on Appalachian State and Notre Dame. According to Dawg Nation, Jake Fromm will start against Mississippi State. Jacob Eason has battled injuries to start the season, but there’s no guarantees Eason would still be the starter even if healthy.

Fromm has passed for 449 yards, five touchdowns and one interception so far this season. It is an even more impressive start when you consider Fromm is a true freshman.

Similar to the projections, we expect a close contest where Georgia ends up victorious. Georgia has an edge in talent, but Fitzgerald will help Mississippi State keep it close.

Heavy’s Pick: Georgia 24 Mississippi State 21. Mississippi State Covers +6 Spread. Under on the Point Total.