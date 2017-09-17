Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez: Result & Highlights

Follow along live as the Fight of The Year goes down in Las Vegas. Tonight’s fight is scheduled to begin at approximately 11:30 p.m. Eastern. Keep this page refreshed for the latest updates, and come back after the fight for full highlights.
Golovkin vs. Alvarez Fight Result
Round One:
Round Two:
Round Three:
Round Four:
Round Five:
Round Six:
Round Seven:
Pre-fight:
Preview
Last month, we had a spectacle.
Tonight, we actually have a superfight.
The meeting between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez features the best two middleweights on the planet. Between them, four belts will be on the line in Vegas.
Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) is favored, but Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) is more than capable. Canelo last fought in May, when he cruised to a unanimous decision over Julio César Chávez Jr. to win his seventh straight bought. Canelo’s only loss came in 2013 to Floyd Mayweather.
Golovkin is of course unbeaten, but he is 35 years old and fighting a much younger boxer. He most recently defeated Daniel Jacobs by decision, breaking his streak of 23 straight fights won by stoppages.
If anything, Golovkin can be knocked for not fighting the biggest names in the sport. He never fought Mayweather, and never fought Miguel Cotto, another top fighter beaten by Alvarez.
According to Golovkin’s trainer, Abel Sanchez, the winner of tonioght’s bout will be the current best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.
“I think the winner of this fight clearly establishes the best middleweight in the world as well as a strong argument for the best fighter in the sport,” Sanchez told ESPN. “The winner will also be one of the most marketable fighters as well as the top of the pound-for-pound list, which doesn’t always go hand in hand.”
Golovkin isn’t just chasing being the best right now, he’s working on becoming the best ever. He’s currently sitting at 18 consecutive title defenses, closing in on Bernard Hopkins’ middleweight record of 20. Hopkins is not only in Vegas for the fight, he has an invested interest: He’s a partner in Gold Boy promotions, the team that represents Alvarez.
Leave a Reply