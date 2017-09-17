Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez: Result & Highlights

Getty

Follow along live as the Fight of The Year goes down in Las Vegas. Tonight’s fight is scheduled to begin at approximately 11:30 p.m. Eastern. Keep this page refreshed for the latest updates, and come back after the fight for full highlights.

Golovkin vs. Alvarez Fight Result

Round One:

Canelo Edges Round 1. Proves He Is The Far Superior Boxer..

GGG Wins This By A Lucky One Shot KO, But I DON'T See It.. — Fortune Nwaukwa (@JohnKripsy) September 17, 2017

Round 1 already demonstrates a better fight than the multimillion Mayweather one. #CaneloGolovkin — Arturo (@ArturoDeux) September 17, 2017

In the middle of the ring, this is Canelo's fight. When GGG pressures, it's his fight. That's the dynamic to watch. #GGGvsCanelo — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) September 17, 2017

Round Two:

#Canelo loosens up and brings more power punches in round two against #GGG. #CaneloGGG — FIGHT SPORTS (@FIGHTSPORTS) September 17, 2017

Round Three:

A close third round, we give it to Canelo and have him 2-1 up after three. Loving this. — Cork's RedFM Sport (@BigRedBench) September 17, 2017

Canelo' best round so far was 3rd, but I gave all first three rounds to GGG. — Amber Dixon (@AmberNews3LV) September 17, 2017

Round three GGG, by a bigger margin. His best — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) September 17, 2017

GGG wins round 3 to go up 2-1 … both guys relatively reserved so far #CaneloGGG — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) September 17, 2017

Round Four:

#GGG opened up finally. Came forward and was the aggressor. Threw and landed more, his round. 2-2 after four. #CaneloGGG — Brian McDonald🎈 (@sackedbybmac) September 17, 2017

Round 4 to GGG, who landed best combo so far. I have it 2-2 after four #CaneloGGG — Robert Morales (@RMoralesPT) September 17, 2017

GGG looked great in round four — Travis Yost (@travisyost) September 17, 2017

Round Five:

Round five was awesome. Love it. — Travis Yost (@travisyost) September 17, 2017

Triple g and Canelo is a great fight so far. Round five was better than the whole mayweather mcgregor fight — Matthew Berger (@Bergersthoughts) September 17, 2017

HUGE round for #GGG. I have him up, 3-2 after five. — Andrew John (@Andrew_L_John) September 17, 2017

Round Six:

Round 6 was very, very close. #Canelo looks to be forcing his work a little bit. I think fatigue is playing its part here…#CaneloGGG — Behind The Gloves (@BehindTheGloves) September 17, 2017

Rd. 6 – GGG is breaking him down. Canelo has no answer. GGG 10-9 CANELO 56 GGG 58 #GolovkinCanelo #CaneloGolovkin #CaneloGGG #GGGCanelo — Mike Rodgers (@HonkytonkHitman) September 17, 2017

Canelo is so skilled, picking his spots, frustrating G at times. GGG has to let that right hand go. #GGGvsCanelo — Vince Cellini (@Vince_Cellini) September 17, 2017

Round Seven:

Pre-fight:

Preview

Last month, we had a spectacle.

Tonight, we actually have a superfight.

The meeting between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez features the best two middleweights on the planet. Between them, four belts will be on the line in Vegas.

Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) is favored, but Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) is more than capable. Canelo last fought in May, when he cruised to a unanimous decision over Julio César Chávez Jr. to win his seventh straight bought. Canelo’s only loss came in 2013 to Floyd Mayweather.

Golovkin is of course unbeaten, but he is 35 years old and fighting a much younger boxer. He most recently defeated Daniel Jacobs by decision, breaking his streak of 23 straight fights won by stoppages.

If anything, Golovkin can be knocked for not fighting the biggest names in the sport. He never fought Mayweather, and never fought Miguel Cotto, another top fighter beaten by Alvarez.

According to Golovkin’s trainer, Abel Sanchez, the winner of tonioght’s bout will be the current best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

“I think the winner of this fight clearly establishes the best middleweight in the world as well as a strong argument for the best fighter in the sport,” Sanchez told ESPN. “The winner will also be one of the most marketable fighters as well as the top of the pound-for-pound list, which doesn’t always go hand in hand.”

Golovkin isn’t just chasing being the best right now, he’s working on becoming the best ever. He’s currently sitting at 18 consecutive title defenses, closing in on Bernard Hopkins’ middleweight record of 20. Hopkins is not only in Vegas for the fight, he has an invested interest: He’s a partner in Gold Boy promotions, the team that represents Alvarez.