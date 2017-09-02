ESPN 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Getty

While people with a cable subscription can watch a live stream of ESPN 2 via WatchESPN, those who want to cut the cable cord or have already done so can still watch ESPN 2 live online thanks to over-the-top streaming services.

And with the steady rise of these services, cable-cutters have plenty of different options to choose from: Sling TV is is the cheapest way to watch ESPN 2 without cable, while services such as DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue also offer different pros and cons. And if you want to test them out, they all offer a free trial.

Here’s a rundown of what these live streaming services provide, and how to sign up to start watching ESPN 2:

Cheapest Option: Sling TV

If price is your No. 1 concern with a streaming service, there’s no doubt that Sling TV is the way to go. ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” bundle, which comes in at just $20 per month.

Another pro for Sling TV is the ability to customize your package. While other services offer more channels in their base bundles, Sling has a variety of different add-ons (“Sports Extra”, for example, gives you NBA TV, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, ESPN U, ESPN News and other channels) for just $5 or $10 extra per month.

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of “Sling Orange”:

Total Channels Included: 25-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $20 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once (with Sling Orange+Blue–$40 per month, also includes ESPN 2–you can watch on four different devices at once); 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra; can sign in with Sling TV credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Orange” includes ESPN and ESPN 2

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” package costs $20 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the Sling TV website and navigate over to ESPN 2 to watch live or on-demand content. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Channels + Roku Offer: DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now’s cheapest bundle, “Live a Little”, costs $35 per month.

That’s a steep price point compared to Sling TV’s base bundle, but it does come with some important advantages, such as a larger cable-like package of channels, included DVR (currently in Beta stage), the ability to watch on multiple devices, and an offer for a Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player ($69.95 value) if you prepay two months.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; can sign in with DirecTV Now credentials on WatchESPN app; offer for free Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All bundles include ESPN and ESPN 2, while “Live a Little” is cheapest. You can add the Roku during the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package costs $35 per month, while there are other options for $50, $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your comptuer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Streams At Once: PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue is somewhere in the middle on the price vs. quantity of channels spectrum. Its cheapest package with ESPN 2 is “Access,” which, at $39.99, is more expensive than Sling TV and DirecTV Now but doesn’t have as many channels as DirecTV Now.

Still, it does have some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other streaming device.

Here’s a look at the “Access” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $39.99 per month

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels); can sign in with PS Vue credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. There are four different options, all of which include ESPN and ESPN 2

4. Enter your payment information. The “Access” package is the cheapest at $39.99 per month, while there are other options at $44.99, $54.99 or $74.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here