J.K. Dobbins: Meet the Ohio State Running Back

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Despite the return of last year’s starting running back Mike Weber, freshman running back J.K. Dobbins (#2) will start his 2nd consecutive game against No. 5 Oklahoma. In Dobbins’ first game as a Buckeye, he amassed 29 carries for 181 yards against Indiana.

Dobbins performance against Indiana set a new Ohio State record for rushing yards by a freshman in his first game.

Buckeyes win!@Jkdobbins22 just had the best rushing debut of any @OhioStateFB freshman ever, including this icy pair of cuts: pic.twitter.com/lIpZqPgUWy — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) September 1, 2017

Look for the Buckeyes to get Webber involved in the offense too, according to head coach Urban Meyer during his radio show in Columbus on Thursday.

“(Mike) practiced yesterday. He’s good to go,” Meyer said. “We’ll play him. To say he’s gonna have so many carries, we have no idea. J.K. will start and we’ll see as we move forward.”

Our next #Select17 Spotlight is the latest member of Ohio State's Cadillac position: Explosive running back @Jkdobbins22 🔥#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/ufKsWW8fAl — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 24, 2017

The team will need everyone to produce if they want to take care of the Sooners at home. Last season, the Buckeyes handled Oklahoma in Norman, 45-24. Watch for Dobbins to get some legitimate playing time as his experience grows against tough opponents.

Dobbins was highly recruited with 25 offers from teams such as Alabama, Oklahoma, and USC after tallying 5,215 yards and 74 TDs at La Grange High School in Texas. Dobbins was also a U.S. Army All-American.

Dobbins was recruited by Tony Alford, seen below.

I had a great time with my coaches today. Thanks for coming down! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/3r6CE4fWlo — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) November 30, 2016

For Dobbins’ high school highlights, click here…