Ravens vs. Jaguars Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

Wembley Stadium is the site for the NFL’s return to London on Sunday, when Ravens-Jaguars kicks off Week 3 action. It’s a first-ever London game for the Ravens, while the Jaguars are making the trip for the fifth straight year.

The Ravens are a three-point favorite for Sunday, and will look to make plays with their defense against Blake Bortles and the Jacksonville offense.

Here’s a complete look at all the odds for the game:

Ravens vs. Jaguars Betting Info

Note: All odds and numbers courtesy of Oddsshark.com and are as of Thursday, September 21

Line: Ravens (-3)

Percentage of Bets: 51 percent on BAL (-3)

Over/Under: 39.5

Percentage of Bets: 58 percent on the under

Ravens vs. Jaguars Preview & Prediction

The NFL’s International Series is supposed to represent the best the NFL has to offer. After five straight years of Jaguars football, things haven’t gotten much better. For 2017, they’ll get a matchup of two of the better defenses in the league.

The Ravens have been prolific on defense to start the season. They’ve allowed as many points through two games (10) as they have forced turnovers. 10 takeaways is a franchise record for Baltimore after two games, and the Ravens look ready to once again contend for the AFC North after a down year in 2016.

The Jaguars shocked the Texans in their season opener, but appropriately regressed last week against the Titans. The key will be Leonard Fournette, who had 26 carries in the Jaguars victory but only 14 in the loss. The Ravens have allowed 85 yards per game on the ground, which currently sits at 18th in the NFL.

Both teams can run, but the game will inevitably boil down to quarterback play. Blake Bortles and Joe Flacco have thrown two interceptions this season, and they are ranked 29th and 30th in yards per game, respectively. If I had to bet on the quarterback to make the first mistake, I don’t have to tell you where my money is going.

Prediction: Ravens 23, Jaguars 6