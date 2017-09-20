Denise Baker, Jake LaMotta’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Throughout his controversial and eventful life, Jake LaMotta was married seven times. At the time of his death, LaMotta’s seventh wife, Denise Baker, was by his side. It was Baker who confirmed LaMotta’s passing to TMZ. The legendary boxer was 95. The gossip site reports that LaMotta suffered from pneumonia and that is condition had gotten worse over the last week.

Baker told TMZ, “I just want people to know , he was a great, sweet, sensitive, strong compelling man with a great sense of of humor, with eyes that danced.”

Here’s what you need to know about the woman who was by LaMotta’s side at the end:

1. There Was a 30-Year Age Difference Between LaMotta & Baker

On January 4, 2012, LaMotta and Baker got married in Bisbee, Arizona, reported Page Six at the time. Baker told the tabloid that the pair would most likely “take a nap” after the small ceremony. A few days after the initial nuptials, the couple held a larger party for friends and family.

2. In 2012, the Pair Appeared in a ‘Theatrical Tell-All’ About LaMotta’s Career

Around the time of their wedding the couple was starring in a “theatrical” tell-all about LaMotta’s career known as The Lady & the Champ. The show was written by Baker and starred the couple. It was also made into a movie. The filmmakers had to be clear that the movie had no connection to Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull.

During that stage show, LaMotta says of his numerous wives, “My first wife died from eating mushrooms. My second wife died from eating mushrooms. My third wife died of a skull fracture. She refused to eat the mushrooms.”

In a November 2012 interview with Esquire, LaMotta made two references to married life. The former champ said, “Most of the time husbands and wives argue about stupid, foolish things. If it doesn’t meant that much to you, give in to your wife. If you don’t give in, you’re giving in to to not having sex.” LaMotta also said, “My wife never I knew I was a drunk till the night I came home sober. Some jokes come out when I least expect it. When I get the cue, the joke comes out.”

3. The Couple Were Neighbors of Comedian Doug Stanhope in Arizona

LaMotta and Baker’s home life was the subject of a September 2016 feature by the Sierra Vista Herald. In the article, the couple talked about living nearby to comedian Doug Stanhope in the Bakerville section of Bisbee, Arizona.

Baker said of the town, “When I got here I just knew I found the right place.” Baker has lived in Bisbee since 1977. While Doug Stanhope described the town as “the middle of nowhere.” Bisbee is along the Mexico border about 200 miles south of Phoenix.

The couple was known to frequent Cafe Roka and the Copper Queen Hotel in the town while Baker was a regular golfer in Turquoise Valley, according to the Herald.

4. Baker Is a Divorced Mother-of-2

Baker was identified as a divorce mother-of-two in a 2003 Observer feature on LaMotta. In the article, LaMotta referred to Baker as his “fiancee.” The boxer goes on to say that LaMotta met Baker at PJ Clarke’s restaurant in Midtown Manhattan in 1993. The piece reads, “She’s been with him ever since, devoted, protective, ever by his side.”

5. Robert De Niro Has Paid Tribute to LaMotta

Robert De Niro said in a simple statement upon hearing of LaMotta’s death, “Rest in Peace, Champ.” During his career between 1941 and 1954, Lamotta won 83 fights, lost 19 and drew 4. LaMotta said about his career in a 2012 interview with Esquire, “I was able to convince my body that I could take it and nobody could hurt me. I might’ve gotten cut, stitches over my eyes. Broken nose. Broken hands. But I never really got hurt.”

De Niro told Time Magazine in 2013 that he trained alongside LaMotta in preparation for the movie. De Niro said, “He would say, ‘Hit me, don’t worry, don’t worry.’ He was 55 but he was really tough. I didn’t realize until I got to his age [how hard it is to] still take a punch.”