Jerry Jones National Anthem: Cowboys Owner Against Protests

Since the anthem protests began moving throughout the NFL last season, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made it clear he is against any kind of anthem protests. Despite previous reports, The Dallas Morning News reported Jones did not tell his players “this is my stage” as he forbid any Cowboys players from protesting.

That said, we have not seen any Cowboys players try to protest during the anthem, and Jones has made it clear to his players that he is not for them protesting. In 2016, Jones shared his thoughts on the protests on 105.3 The Fan (via CBS DFW).

I just feel so strongly that the act of recognizing the flag is a salute to our country and all of the people that have sacrificed so that we can have the liberties we have. I feel very strongly that everyone should save that moment for the recognition of the flag in a positive way, so I like the way the Cowboys do it. …The forum of the NFL and the forum on television is a very significant thing. I’m for it being used, in every way we can, to support the great contributors in our society – that is people that have supported America, and the flag. For anybody to use parts of that visibility to do otherwise is really disappointing. We strongly support the flag in every way — and the people that for generations have given it all up so that we can get out here.

Whether explicitly or implicitly, Jones message has gotten across to players who have so far heeded his wishes. We will see if players will continue to comply in light of Donald Trump’s controversial remarks about the NFL.

The Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill reported several Cowboys players planned to break this trend and protest prior to the Cowboys-Cardinals Monday Night Football contest. It will be interesting to see what Jones response is if any of the Cowboys players do not follow his wishes.