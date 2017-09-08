PHOTOS: Juan Martin del Potro’s Girlfriend, Jimena Barón

▫️El ɓǫd̾ƴşųįţ ◽️ A post shared by Jimena Baron (@baronjimena) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

Millions of eyes will be on Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro as he takes on Rafael Nadal in a semifinal match of the 2017 U.S. Open on Friday.

Del Potro, 28, is inching closer to the position he found himself in back in 2009, when he won the U.S. Open — his only major championship.

While countless eyes in Argentina will be on their native player, one pair of eyes in particular will be rooting her boyfriend on.

Del Potro has been romantically linked to Jimena Barón, an Argentinian actress turned singer. Barón, 30, has a son and was previously married to soccer player Dani Osvaldo. Osvaldo was born in Argentina, but primarily played soccer in Iraly. The couple met in 2012 through via cell phone and quickly traveled back to Argentina to meet Barón for the first time. The two started a relationship when Osvaldo left his wife and two children, and they got married in Las Vegas.

However, Barón and Osvaldo split abruptly when they got into an argument.

Barón told Gente.com that on May 18, 2015, Osvaldo arrived at the house and “armed a suitcase and left” after an argument. She said he didn’t believe where she was during while texting during the day, and arrived to split things off.

“We did not have a chat, like an adult couple who split up, with a family in the middle,” Barón said to Gente.com. “He had done it before: he went away seven days. But now he took all the money, the one from the sale of my car and another that I had kept in a wallet. From that moment we did not see each other.”

Shortly after, though, Barón met Del Potro and started a relationship. While she’s best known for being an actress on several TV shows in Argentina, she’s most recently started a musical career. She released a single in 2016 and followed it up with a successful album release earlier this year.

Here are some photos of Barón:

