WATCH: Justin Verlander’s Thank You to Tigers’ Fans

Justin Verlander posted a short thank you video to Detroit Tigers’ fans in the wake of his trade to the Houston Astros. The video, available above, was accompanied by the following text.

Thank you to Detroit for an incredible 13-seasons, a city that will always be important to me. But now I couldn’t be more excited to join the Astros and am looking forward to getting started right away. I am committed to making an impact off the field, especially during such difficult times. My Foundation, Wins for Warriors, will continue to do the great work we have started in Detroit, but will also expand to Houston effective immediately and get involved with aiding the #HurricaneHarvey disaster relief efforts. @winsforwarriors

Verlander was acquired by the Houston Astros in exchange for pitcher Jake Rogers, catcher Jake Rogers and outfielder Daz Cameron, the son of ex MLB outfielder Mike Cameron. Houston will also get a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Verlander is 10-8 with a 3.82 ERA in 28 starts this season. He has a 3.24 ERA with 118 strikeouts in 111 innings since May 30.

Verlander was drafted by the Tigers in 2004 with the No. 2 overall pick. He won Rookie of the Year in 2006. In 2011, Verlander went 24-5 with a 2.40 ERA and won the AL Cy Young Award and MVP. He also threw his second career no-hitter that season and took the Tigers to their first of four consecutive AL Central titles.

Verlander signed a five-year $140 million contract extension with the Tigers in 2013. The extension guaranteed him $28 million per season through 2019. The deal also gave Verlander a no-trade clause in his contract. He has an option for 2020 that could earn him $22 million if he finishes in the top five in Cy Young voting in 2019.

The Astros wanted to add Verlander as they make a run a the postseason. Verlander has appeared in the postseason five times, posting a 7-5 record with a 3.39 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 16 career starts.