Live Stream: Georgia vs. Notre Dame

Looking for a live stream of the No. 15 Georgia vs. No. 24 Notre Dame game? We have a full rundown of the options below.

The game is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on NBC. Here’s a full rundown of all your live stream options:

If You Have a Cable Log-in

Desktop

Users can watch the game live online via NBC Sports Live Extra.

For this option, authentication is required, meaning you will have to verify your cable/satellite subscription by signing in with a username/email address and password.

Mobile

Mobile users can watch the game via the NBC Sports Live Extra App, which you can download in the App Store or the Google Play Store. As is the case with the desktop live stream, you’ll need a cable provider log-in to watch.

Roku users can add the NBC Sports Live Extra channel here but like the other apps will need a cable login to watch the Georgia vs Notre Dame live stream.

Tablet & Other Devices

Users with a cable subscription can watch the game on tablet or other streaming devices via the NBC Sports app, which can be downloaded for free in the following locations:

App Store

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store

Roku

As is the case on desktop, authentication is required, meaning you will have to verify your cable/satellite/telco subscription by signing in with a username/email address and password.

If You Don’t Have a Cable Log-In

Desktop

Users without a cable or satellite subscription in select TV markets can watch a live stream of the NBC broadcast via Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to select channels for a monthly fee.

Unfortunately, NBC on Sling TV is only available to users in the Chicago, Dallas, Hartford, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, San Diego and Washington, D.C. TV markets.

Here’s how to sign up for a free 7-day trial:

1) Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2) Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free”

3) Create an account

4) Select the channel package or packages you want. Make sure to include Sling Blue, which includes NBC

5) Enter your payment information. Sling Blue costs $25 per month, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

6) Download the app for your computer to start watching

Tablet & Other Devices

If you have a Sling TV subscription (read above to learn how to start a free trial), you can watch NBC’s coverage on tablet or other streaming devices via the Sling TV app, which is free to download in the following places:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store (or Amazon Fire TV)

Roku

Xbox One

You can click here for a complete list of devices compatible with the Sling TV app

