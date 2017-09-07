Maren Morris Will Sing National Anthem at Patriots-Chiefs Game

Getty

Before the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs kick off the 2017 NFL season at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night, American country singer Maren Morris will perform her rendition of the national anthem.

She announced the news on Twitter:

Rain or shine, I'm singing the national anthem tomorrow night at the Patriots vs. Chiefs game in Boston! #BannerWeek 🏈🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EVngIkKKos — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 7, 2017

A rising star in the entertainment world, the 27-year-old Texas native’s most recent album, Hero, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Three singles from that album have been Billboard Top 100 hits: “My Church,” “80s Mercedes” and “I Could Use a Love Song,” all of which have received more than 25 million plays on Spotify.

The success of Hero has led to an abundance of awards and nominations over the last year. She received four nominations at the 2017 Grammy’s, taking home the award for Best Country Solo Performance in “My Church.” She also won the award for New Artist of the Year at the 2016 CMA Awards, the New Female Vocalist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Best New Country Artist at the Radio Disney Music Awards.

She was also recently nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2017 CMA’s, which take place in November.

This category… these women… this is SUCH an honor. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Iqgd3nl9QO — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 4, 2017

It’s been a meteoric rise for Morris, who was rejected from both “American Idol” and “The Voice.”

“I think about all of the freaking talent shows I’ve tried out for in my life and I’m so glad I didn’t make any of them,” she told Rolling Stone in June. “It’s full circle, because I was rejected from The Voice. I was rejected from American Idol — and I’m happier for it now.”

Now, Morris will perform before one of the biggest American sporting events of the year.

The Patriots and Chiefs are set to kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET, with Morris’ performance likely to come about 10 minutes before that. NBC, which is televising the game, has said that it plans to televise the anthem.