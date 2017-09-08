Mark Wahlberg Emceed NFL Kickoff Game to Fans’ Dismay

Mark Wahlberg emceed the pre-game ceremony for the NFL Kickoff Game 2017, and people were quick to remind others of how he walked out of Super Bowl LI.
The actor introduced former Patriots Matt Light, Kevin Faulk, Deion Branch, and current team member Edelman to hold four of their five Vince Lombardi trophies, according to Boston Sports. Team Owner Robert Kraft came out with the fifth and the team revealed the newest Super Bowl banner.
Fans took to Twitter to remind people about the time Wahlberg walked out of Super Bowl LI early back in February 2017, as Heavy reported.
The Boston native and New England Patriots superfan missed his friend Tom Brady craft one of the best comebacks in Super Bowl History. He took to Instagram to say that he had to leave because of a family emergency.
“I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn’t feeling well,” Wahlberg said. “Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium — but family first. Doesn’t mean I don’t love my Patriots too!”
According to our report, Brady lead the Patriots out of a 28-3 hole to come all the way back to tie the Atlanta Falcons. The game went into overtime for the first time in Super Bowl history, and the Patriots sealed the victory with a touchdown in the opening drive of OT.
Never the less, fans were quick to point out the irony of Wahlberg emceeing the NFL Kickoff game when he walked out of Super Bowl LI.
In an interview on the official NFL website, Wahlberg explained that he became a massive Patriots fan because he was born and raised in Boston and his dad made him watch the games together. “Die hard from day one,” he said.
Wahlberg and Brady are good friends. In fact, he texted Brady during the Deflategate scandal, as Us Weekly reports.
“I sent him a message — saying from a guy who’s been there, [not to] worry about it,” Wahlberg said. “‘Keep your head up. It will all blow over.’”
Tom Brady also made a cameo in Ted 2, which Wahlberg starred in.
Mark Wahlberg will join Will Ferrell in Daddy’s Home 2, which is releasing November 2017.
The NFL Kickoff game also welcomed Rapper Flo Rida as the musical guest for the evening, who was introduced by Former Patriots Offensive Tackle Matt Light as Boston Sports reports.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell received tons of boos from fans as he entered the Gillette Stadium, as reported by CBS Sports. Some fans even wore T-shirts and brought towels with an image depicting Goodell with a clown nose.
Goodell was one of the people behind the decision to suspend Brady for four games in May 2015 following the Deflategate scandal. This was done after an investigation by Ted Wells found that Brady was “at least generally aware of the inappropriate activities of McNally and Jastremski involving the release of air from Patriots game balls,” the publication reports.
