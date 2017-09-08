Mark Wahlberg Emceed NFL Kickoff Game to Fans’ Dismay

Mark Wahlberg emceed the pre-game ceremony for the NFL Kickoff Game 2017, and people were quick to remind others of how he walked out of Super Bowl LI.

The actor introduced former Patriots Matt Light, Kevin Faulk, Deion Branch, and current team member Edelman to hold four of their five Vince Lombardi trophies, according to Boston Sports. Team Owner Robert Kraft came out with the fifth and the team revealed the newest Super Bowl banner.

The giant Lombardi Trophies have taken center stage. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/AGEeIzh8Xu — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 8, 2017

Fans took to Twitter to remind people about the time Wahlberg walked out of Super Bowl LI early back in February 2017, as Heavy reported.

The Boston native and New England Patriots superfan missed his friend Tom Brady craft one of the best comebacks in Super Bowl History. He took to Instagram to say that he had to leave because of a family emergency.

“I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn’t feeling well,” Wahlberg said. “Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium — but family first. Doesn’t mean I don’t love my Patriots too!”

I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn't feeling well. Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium — but family first. Doesn't mean I don't love my Patriots too! ❤ A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

According to our report, Brady lead the Patriots out of a 28-3 hole to come all the way back to tie the Atlanta Falcons. The game went into overtime for the first time in Super Bowl history, and the Patriots sealed the victory with a touchdown in the opening drive of OT.

Never the less, fans were quick to point out the irony of Wahlberg emceeing the NFL Kickoff game when he walked out of Super Bowl LI.

Oh good Mark Wahlberg, the guy who left the Super Bowl early, is in charge of festivities — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 8, 2017

Glad Mark Wahlberg is doing the honors, when he left the Super Bowl early — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) September 8, 2017

Didn't Mark Wahlberg leave the SB when the #Pats were down big? #Fraudfan — Dave Rothenberg (@RothenbergESPN) September 8, 2017

We will relive historic moments Patriots history. Mark Wahlberg is seeing them for the first time because he left early. — Mike From Woburn (@MikeFromWoburn) September 8, 2017

This is what time @mark_wahlberg left the Super Bowl https://t.co/wDDcztxbWz—

Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) September 08, 2017

MARK WAHLBERG LEFT THE SUPER BOWL EARLY DOT COM — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) September 8, 2017

The fact that Mark Wahlberg is introducing the Pats when he left the Super Bowl early is pretty funny to me — Grin And Barrett (@ChetRoulette) September 8, 2017

lol didn't Mark Wahlberg leave the Super Bowl when the Pats were getting blown out? — Isaac (@IsaacHoffman20) September 8, 2017

This is going to be great fodder for when Mark Wahlberg stars in the movie about the life of Massachusetts hero Mark Wahlberg — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 8, 2017

Hey Mark Wahlberg remember that time you left the Super Bowl at halftime before the Pats came back from 28-3? #NFLKickoff2017 pic.twitter.com/muCqeM2AWL — Trevor Parrinello (@tparrinello) September 8, 2017

Mark Wahlberg left the Super Bowl early!! He should not be allowed to do anything with this celebration!! #patriots #NFLKickoff2017 — Kelli DeCosta (@KelDeCo) September 8, 2017

Never forget that Mark Wahlberg left Super Bowl LI early. — Christopher Price (@cpriceNFL) September 8, 2017

After that Chiefs first down, Mark Wahlberg is making sure he has his phone, wallet, and keys in his pocket and he's eyeing the exit. — Dr. 🏈 Expert, Esq. (@FalcoholicMatt) September 8, 2017

Mark Wahlberg just pouring salt in the Falcons fans' wounds #NFLKickoff2017 pic.twitter.com/mm0y9comx4 — Dwayne Jones (@pumpkinspiceson) September 8, 2017

Glad we're all arriving at a consensus that Mark Wahlberg is a massive tool. Took long enough. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 8, 2017

In an interview on the official NFL website, Wahlberg explained that he became a massive Patriots fan because he was born and raised in Boston and his dad made him watch the games together. “Die hard from day one,” he said.

Wahlberg and Brady are good friends. In fact, he texted Brady during the Deflategate scandal, as Us Weekly reports.

“I sent him a message — saying from a guy who’s been there, [not to] worry about it,” Wahlberg said. “‘Keep your head up. It will all blow over.’”

Tom Brady also made a cameo in Ted 2, which Wahlberg starred in.

Mark Wahlberg will join Will Ferrell in Daddy’s Home 2, which is releasing November 2017.

The NFL Kickoff game also welcomed Rapper Flo Rida as the musical guest for the evening, who was introduced by Former Patriots Offensive Tackle Matt Light as Boston Sports reports.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell received tons of boos from fans as he entered the Gillette Stadium, as reported by CBS Sports. Some fans even wore T-shirts and brought towels with an image depicting Goodell with a clown nose.

Goodell coming onto the field pic.twitter.com/xfXZ19bpbf — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 7, 2017

Goodell was one of the people behind the decision to suspend Brady for four games in May 2015 following the Deflategate scandal. This was done after an investigation by Ted Wells found that Brady was “at least generally aware of the inappropriate activities of McNally and Jastremski involving the release of air from Patriots game balls,” the publication reports.