WATCH: Floyd Mayweather Defends Trump’s P***y-Grabbing Comments

YouTube

Even though he announced he’d go back into retirment after defeating Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr. isn’t done making headlines.

During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked on Thursday, Mayweather defended President Donald Trump‘s comments about “grabbing women by the p***y.” The undefeated boxer was asked by Chris Yuscavage about his opinion on the president, and referred to Trump as a “real man” for making remarks.

“People don’t like the truth… (Trump) speak like a real man spoke,” Mayweather said during the interview. “Real men speak like, ‘Man, she had a fat ass. You see her ass? I had to squeeze her ass. I had to grab that fat ass.’ Right? So he talking locker room talk. Locker room talk. I’m the man, you know what I’m saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the p—y. And?'”

Watch the full Hollywood Unlocked interview with Mayweather below.

Note: The interview contains graphic and crude language.

Mayweather was referencing audio that was released during the 2016 presidential campaign catching Trump saying “you can do anything” you want to do with women. Trump was being interviewed by Billy Bush on Access Hollywood and was in the process of walking off a bus when he made the questionable statement to Bush.

Yeah, that’s her, with the gold. I’ve got to use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her. You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful—I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. I just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p—y. You can do anything.

Mayweather has a long history of domestic abuse convictions against women. In 2002, he was accused by two women of consistently being violent. He was convicted of the charges, but they were dismissed four years later.

Mayweather pleaded guilty to two counts of battery — domestic violence in 2002 and received a punishment of 48 hours community service and two days of house arrest, records show.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the victim was Mayweather’s oldest daughter.

In 2003, Mayweather was charged with two counts of battery after he allegedly fought two women at a nightclub in Las Vegas. He was found guilty of misdemeanor battery and sentenced to perform 100 hours of community service. Those charges were then dismissed in 2008.

In 2010, he was found guilty of hitting his ex-girlfriend in front of their two children. Mayweather was sentenced to 90 days in jail due to those incidents.

Then, in 2011, Mayweather pleaded guilty to one count of midemeanor battery domestic violence for hitting the mother of his three children. He was sentenced to serve 90 days in jail, but was released after serving 60 days.

Trump and Mayweather have formed an unlikely friendship over the years.

Just one week after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, Mayweather visited Trump in New York City, and the two appear to be friends.

Had a great visit from @FloydMayweather today with @realdonaldtrump. One of the best all time boxing legends. pic.twitter.com/BFQbLMeHlH — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 17, 2016

The relationship between Trump and Mayweather doesn’t stop there. Trump and First Lady Melania were two of the many in attendance when Mayweather went toe-to-toe with Manny Pacuiao in 2012.

In January, Mayweather said he welcomed the friendship of the Trumps and attended the January 20 inauguration in Washington D.C.

“I like everybody,” Mayweather said to TMZ when asked about his relationship with the president. “I don’t have nothing against nobody. He’s never been mean to me. Donald Trump came out to support me for the Manny Pacquiao fight, and I was appreciative for that. A lot of times what we do is we judge people that we really don’t know. We judge people that we really don’t know.

“So I’m not here to say nothing negative about nobody. Barack Obama was a good president, and hopefully, Donald Trump is a good president.”