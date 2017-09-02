Mayweather vs. McGregor Replay: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Getty

Living up to the immense hype was always going to be difficult to do, but Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor’s battle last Saturday night turned into a surprisingly entertaining boxing match.

McGregor, who was expected by most to be completely overmatched, came out with a fury, landing some early blows and winning the first couple of rounds. With just one 25-minute bout against Nate Diaz serving as his previously longest fight in the UFC, though, McGregor eventually tired and ran of gas, allowing Mayweather to take advantage and ultimately put an end to the fight in the 10th round.

Expected result, but unexpected quality in the fight. And if you didn’t pay $100 for it, Showtime is showing a replay on Saturday, September 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream via Showtime Anytime, the company’s standalone streaming service, but in some particular cases there are going to be alternatives that are easier for certain viewers.

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch a live stream of Showtime and the Mayweather vs. McGregor replay:

If You Have Amazon Prime

You will need subscriptions to two services: Amazon Prime, which gives you access to all of Amazon’s video library, and the Showtime add-on, which gives you access to all of Showtime’s on-demand movies and TV shows, as well as live TV.

If you already have an Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video account, you can click here to sign up for the Showtime add-on. The service costs $8.99 per month, and you’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel before seven days, you won’t be charged.

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can click here to start a free trial of both Amazon Prime and the Showtime add-on. Amazon Prime has three different pricing options (Amazon Prime for either $10.99 per month or $99 per year, or you can get just Prime Video for $8.99 per month) and comes with a 30-day free trial, while Showtime has a seven-day free trial and is $8.99 per month after that.

Once signed up, you can then return to Amazon’s website to watch live Showtime TV, with Mayweather vs. McGregor starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app. You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices.

Over the Top Streaming Services

If you’ve cut the cable cord but still want a bundle of TV channels in addition to Showtime, one of the following over-the-top streaming services will be your best option:

Cheapest Option: Sling TV

If price is your No. 1 concern when picking an OTT streaming service, Sling TV is the way to go. You can choose either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” as your base bundle for $20 or $25 per month, respectively, then you can and on Showtime–which includes on-demand content as well as live TV of all of the Showtime channels–for another $10 per month.

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of what “Sling Orange” plus the Showtime add-on includes, and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, including Showtime, Showtime 2, Showtime Showcase, Showtime Beyond, Showtime Next, Showtime Women and Showtime Family. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $30 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once (“Sling Blue” gets you three devices at once); 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package and add-ons you want. You can choose either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base bundle. Showtime can be added to either.

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” package is $20 per month, while the Showtime add-on is another $10 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the Sling TV website and navigate to Showtime to watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor replay at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. You can click here for a full list of compatible devices

Most Streams At Once: PlayStation Vue

Showtime is available through PlayStation Vue’s “Ultra” base bundle at $74.99, but it can also be added as a standalone channel to any of the company’s packages. As such, the cheapest option through PS Vue is the “Access” bundle ($39.99) plus the Showtime add-on ($10.99), which will run you $50.98 per month.

The price point is certainly well above Sling’s, but f you’re willing to pay extra, there are some advantages, such as included DVR and the ability for users to watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other service.

Here’s a look at the “Access” bundle plus Showtime add-on:

Total Channels Included: 45-plus, including Showtime. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $50.98 per month

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. There are four different base bundles. Showtime is included in “Ultra”, or Showtime can be added as a standalone channel to any of the bundles

4. Enter your payment information. “Access” is the cheapest base bundle at $39.99 per month, and Showtime is $10.99 per month extra. If you cancel your subscription within five days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices