Costa Rica vs. Mexico: Time, Channel & Lineup

Mexico have already punched their ticket to the 2018 World Cup, but they must fend off Costa Rica for the top spot in the group on Tuesday. It’s still a big match for both teams, but more so for Los Ticos, who look to build off of an impressive away win against USMNT last week.

Costa Rica showed why they were the surprise of the 2014 World Cup in New Jersey. They held strong against a furious USA attack, got great goalkeeping from Navas, and nabbed two goals for the win. It’s a style that works for them, and will likely send them through to Russia next year.

Juan Carlos Osorio is notorious for tinkering with his lineup, and it will be expected on Tuesday. He will definitely be missing some key starters, as Jesus Duenas, Nestor Araujo and Hector Herrera are all absent from the team for various reasons.

The reverse fixture between these teams was played in March, when Mexico scored a 2-0 victory at Azteca.

Here are the basics:

DATE: Tuesday, September 5, 2017

CHANNEL: beIN Sports

KICKOFF TIME: 10:00 p.m. Eastern

LOCATION: Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San Jose

LIVE STREAM: Click here for all the live streaming information

