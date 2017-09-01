PHOTOS: Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy’s Mullet

If there’s one thing that stands out about Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy beside his tough-nosed demeanor, it’s definitely his hair.

Gundy, in his 13th season as the Cowboys’ head coach, decided to bring the hairdo Bill Ray Cyrus made famous to the sideline. So far, he’s definitely made a statement.

For the better part of a year, Gundy has rocked the “all business in the front and a party in the rear” mullet atop his head. He said at Big 12 media day in July that the ‘do has been worth “millions” the Oklahoma State program because of the national attention it’s earned.

“I’m going to say that the dollar figure is somewhere in the millions for the amount of time that we’ve had on the air for that,” Gundy said to ESPN.

While it’s certainly a unique look, it’s not exactly a new thing for Gundy, who sported a mullet when he was the quarterback for the Cowboys during 1980s and served as an assistant coach in the ’90s.

Gundy said bringing it back was the idea of one of his coach’s sons as a joke. But then, it started to take a life of its own prior to the 2016 season. It was even the early-season talk of some of the Big 12’s coaches.

Gundy on coaches’ reaction to the mullet: “Bob (Stoops) liked it. Dana (Holgorsen) wanted me to perm it. Coach Snyder just…shakes his head." — George Schroeder (@GeorgeSchroeder) July 18, 2017

Before the mullet, Gundy may have been best known for his infamous press 2007 press conference where he went after media members for criticizing his players.

“Come after me, I’m a man. I’m 40!” Gundy shouted at the reporters in the room.

In 2001, Gundy made a return to OSU to serve as the offensive coordinator under Les Miles. After Miles left for LSU, Gundy was immediately named as the successor. Since he’s been the coach, the Cowboys have gone to 11-straight bowl games, including the BCS Fiesta Bowl in 2011. In his 12 seasons as coach, Oklahoma State has gone 105-50.

Cutting to the chase, here are some of the best images and videos of Gundy’s staple mullet:

BREAKING IMPORTANT NEWS: @CoachGundy has trimmed the mullet by several inches, but says he is stepping up his curling game. #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/1XLC5J9pQ7 — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) July 11, 2017

Mike Gundy's mullet is a work of art. pic.twitter.com/fead9uVk4x — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 1, 2017

Mike Gundy's mullet is the true definition of an American bad A! pic.twitter.com/bqeySmQezs — Cooper Bynum (@CooperBynum) September 1, 2017