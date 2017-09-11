Monday Night Football: Randy Moss Honored at Halftime By Vikings

Kicking off this Monday Night Football season on ESPN is New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings. Storylines run rampant in U.S. Bank Stadium, including Adrian Peterson playing against his former team, or the hype surrounding the first MNF game. Perhaps the most satisfying storyline of this game lies in the hands of Randy Moss. Hands which hauled in 156TDs and 15,292 yards in 14 seasons.

The halftime show in an electric environment revolves around Moss and his Ring of Honor induction.

Moss Highlights



Vikings receivers Adam Thielen & Stefon Diggs pay tribute to Moss with custom cleats.

Monday Night Football Pregame Show

Diggs gets Moss' autograph on special cleats Video – via @ESPN App @RandyMoss Love those cleats! 🔥 https://t.co/X5Gjq7QG7q — Jay Stombock (@StombocK) September 11, 2017

Sure, he’s had his ups and downs, long and short passes, Moss knew his game and refused to let any player get in his way.