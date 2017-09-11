How to Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online Without Cable

Getty

Looking for a live stream of “Monday Night Football” during the 2017 season? There are a handful of different options to watch every week, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

While those with a cable log-in can watch via WatchESPN, people who have cut the cable cord–or are looking to do so–can watch a live stream of ESPN via an over-the-top streaming service, which provides access to a handful of channels for a monthly fee.

With the rising popularity of these services, there are a number to choose from: Sling TV, DirecTV Now or PlayStation Vue. They have different pros and cons, but each offers a free trial, so you can test them out if you want to try different services.

Here’s a complete rundown of what each of these live streaming services provide, as well as how to sign up to watch on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Cheapest Option: Sling TV

If price is your No. 1 option when choosing a streaming service, there’s no question that Sling TV is the way to go. ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” package for $20 per month.

Here’s a rundown of “Sling Orange” and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 25plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $20 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra; Can sign in to WatchESPN app with Sling credentials

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Orange” includes ESPN and ESPN 2

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” package costs $20 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Go to the Sling TV website and navigate to ESPN to start watching MNF. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

6. You can only watch NFL games on ESPN on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Most Markets: DirecTV Now

ESPN and ESPN 2 are included in DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle at $35 per month.

While it’s a more expensive price point, it does come with some important advantages, such as a larger “cable-like” channel package and an offer for a Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player ($69.95 value) if you prepay two months.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle and how to start a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; can sign in to WatchESPN app with DirecTV Now credentials

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All bundles include ESPN and ESPN 2. You can add the Roku on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package costs $35 per month, while there are other options at $50, $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching ESPN on your desktop. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

6. You can only watch NFL games on ESPN on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Most Streams at Once: PlayStation Vue

ESPN and ESPN 2 are included in PlayStation Vue’s “Access” bundle at $39.99. That makes it the most expensive option for ESPN, but it does have some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other streaming device.

Here’s a look at the “Access” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $39.99 per month

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels); Can sign in to WatchESPN app with PS Vue credentials

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All options include ESPN and ESPN 2

4. Enter your payment information. The “Access” package costs $39.99 per month, while there are other options at $44.99, $54.99 or $74.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching ESPN on your desktop. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

6. You can only watch NFL games on ESPN on your phone via the NFL Mobile app, and only if you’re a Verizon customer

Watch on Mobile: NFL Mobile

Streaming of prime-time games on smartphones is only available to Verizon wireless customers, who can watch for free via the NFL Mobile app, which is free to download in the following locations:

App Store

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

Desktop

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch the game for via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in, and you can visit the website for more details.

Mobile & Other Devices

If you have a GamePass International account, you can watch the game on your mobile or tablet device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free in the following locations:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store (or Xbox One)

PlayStation 4