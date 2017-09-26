WATCH: Addison Russell Buys ‘Nacho Man’ New Nachos After Spill

One sad St. Louis Cardinals fan’s unfortunate blunder turned into arguably the best night of his life.

In a game against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, an unsuspecting Cardinals fan turned into a celebrity in seconds. Dubbed “Nacho Man,” the bearded Cardinals fan was doing what just about any baseball fan would do while watching a game. With a prime seat to take in the game and a huge plate of nachos in his hands, his night turned into a disaster.

As Addison Russell neared the stands on a pop-fly foul ball to left field, “Nacho Man” stood out of his seat to get away from the play, making sure to clutch his nachos in one hand. Suddenly, a sprinting Russell leaps into the stands after the ball. “Nacho Man” and the fans around him weren’t hurt from the ordeal. But the same couldn’t be said for his plate of stadium nachos, which tumbled to the ground after Russell’s leg hits them.

The man appeared in disbelief as to what just took place. But his dismayed reaction was healed innings later. The Cardinals treated the fan with new nachos and beers, but it didn’t end there.

Between innings, as Russell ran out of the dugout, he was carrying a plate of fresh nachos, courtesy of the Cubs. Russell presented “Nacho Man” with his gift and shook his hand. An elated “Nacho Man” made sure to take a selfie with his newfound hero.

Watch the series of events below:

@cardinals thanks for the loaded nachos @cubs thanks for the plain nachos. Thank you cubs and cards. Unforgettable. #nachoman pic.twitter.com/OGvnyfRN7t — nacho man (@guder82) September 26, 2017

But the greatness that is “Nacho Man” didn’t end there, not even close. He was the recipient of a foul ball and elated fans by paying it forward and throwing it to a kid.

Nacho man got another foul ball and tossed it to a kid pic.twitter.com/mLQ82JNCk3 — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) September 26, 2017

Afterward, fans at Busch Stadium were seen asking “Nacho Man” for autographs and pictures, and he gave out a number of interviews.