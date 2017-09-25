Thunder’s NBA Championship Odds After Carmelo Anthony Trade

Getty

The Oklahoma City Thunder shook the NBA world with a deal that brought New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony to town. After the monster trade, it not only adds additional firepower to a talented team which already featured Russell Westbrook and Paul George, but it certainly increased their betting odds of winning the NBA Championship next season.

The question was, how much would the odds improve with the addition of Anthony? As Bookmaker.eu points out, they jumped up quite a bit, making the Thunder one of the top favorites to win the title in the 2017-18 season.

Here’s a look at the current NBA Championship odds, courtesy of Bookmaker.eu.

2017-18 NBA Championship Odds

Golden State Warriors -230

Cleveland Cavaliers +560

Boston Celtics +935

Houston Rockets +1250

Oklahoma City Thunder +1750

San Antonio Spurs +2200

Minnesota Timberwolves +3200

Washington Wizards +6300

Milwaukee Bucks +7000

Philadelphia 76ers +12000

Miami Heat +12500

Toronto Raptors +14000

Los Angeles Clippers +15000

New Orleans Pelicans +15500

Utah Jazz +20000

Denver Nuggets +20000

Los Angeles Lakers +24000

Portland Trail Blazers +25000

Memphis Grizzlies +32500

Charlotte Hornets +32500

Dallas Mavericks +35000

Detroit Pistons +50000

New York Knicks +65000

Indiana Pacers +75000

Atlanta Hawks +80000

Phoenix Suns +80000

Chicago Bulls +85000

Sacramento Kings +100000

Orlando Magic +100000

Brooklyn Nets +120000

Obviously, landing behind only the Warriors, Cavaliers, Celtics and Rockets is pretty impressive. There’s even an argument that could certainly be made that they have as strong of a starting five as any team on the list, maybe short of the Warriors.

What’s really incredible, though, is what Anthony’s addition meant for these odds. While the Thunder are +1750 to win the title currently, they were +3100 before the trade, according to Bookmaker.

The Thunder are going to have a tough task to win the title, as they’ll have to navigate a Western Conference which seems to be quite a bit stronger than the East. Not only do the Rockets have James Harden, but also made the huge acquisition of Chris Paul as well, and the Warriors are still the favorites, for obvious reasons.

Time will tell, but a trio of Westbrook, George and Anthony could be tough to beat in a seven-game series, even against any of those teams listed above.