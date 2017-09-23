NBA Stars Protest Trumps Halting of Warriors White House Visit

AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump tweeted out that he would be withdrawing the White House’s invitation to the Golden State Warriors. While Warriors star Steph Curry claims he wasn’t attending regardless of an invite from President Trump.

President Donald Trump’s Tweet:

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Since the tweet Saturday morning, Trump has received massive criticism from NBA players.

NBA players and ex-players responded to Trump on Twitter:

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

With everything that's going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who's kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017

And I doubt he's man enough to call any of those players a son of a bitch to their face… — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017

A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again" — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017

Trump on Football

President Trump Friday attacked pro football players who don’t stand during the national anthem – and urged team owners to remove those silent protesters from the field at a campaign rally in Huntsville on Friday, according to the NY Post.

He continued, saying that he wishes NFL suits would take a harder stance against players who take a knee during the national anthem.

Trump wishes NFL owners would tell anthem protesters "get that son of a bitch off the field right now" pic.twitter.com/gq4EH3lNoY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 23, 2017

Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners when someone disrespects our flag to say, `Get that son of a bitch off the field right now! Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says Trump's attacks show 'lack of respect for the NFL' https://t.co/R987XJsvm4 pic.twitter.com/WEuoGHzwoc — Business Insider (@businessinsider) September 23, 2017

#TakeAKnee Trending on Twitter:

Racism. Police brutality. This is what the NFL protests were about from the start. Not about disrespecting the flag or anthem. #TakeAKnee pic.twitter.com/P1KfJJw24S — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 23, 2017

The number 1 tactic of white supremacists is to reframe narratives.These protests are not against the "flag". It's against RACISM #TakeAKnee — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) September 23, 2017