NBA Stars Protest Trumps Halting of Warriors White House Visit

President Donald Trump tweeted out that he would be withdrawing the White House’s invitation to the Golden State Warriors. While Warriors star Steph Curry claims he wasn’t attending regardless of an invite from President Trump.
President Donald Trump’s Tweet:
Since the tweet Saturday morning, Trump has received massive criticism from NBA players.
NBA players and ex-players responded to Trump on Twitter:
Trump on Football
President Trump Friday attacked pro football players who don’t stand during the national anthem – and urged team owners to remove those silent protesters from the field at a campaign rally in Huntsville on Friday, according to the NY Post.
He continued, saying that he wishes NFL suits would take a harder stance against players who take a knee during the national anthem.
Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners when someone disrespects our flag to say, `Get that son of a bitch off the field right now! Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!”
#TakeAKnee Trending on Twitter:
Fill an entertainment/sports facility with people and give a microphone to a diner drunk. The result would no different than what went down in Alabama.