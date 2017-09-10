NFL Injury Report: Week 1, Odell Beckham Jr. Doubtful

This list will be updated in real-time. Heavy will be monitoring and posting injuries until kickoff of every Week 1 game.

Odell Beckham Jr. remains doubtful heading into Sunday Night.

Active
QB Cam Newton
DT Kyle Love
TE George Kittle
CB Richard Sherman
WR Tyler Lockett
WR Jamison Crowder
DE Ezekiel Ansah
WR Jordan Matthews
QB Tyrod Taylor

Inactive
RB Thomas Rawls
OT Bryan Bulaga
CB Prince Amukamara
RB T.J. Yeldon
WR Markus Wheaton
WR John Ross
WR Jeremy Kerley
QB Andrew Luck (shoulder)
RB Alfred Blue (ankle)
K Sebastian Janikowski (back)
FB Jamize Olawale (quad)
TE Jordan Leggett (knee)
CB Vontae Davis (groin)
DE Myles Garrett (ankle)
LB Deone Bucannon (ankle)
RB Brian Hill (ankle)
CB Cole Luke (ankle)
S Shawn Williams (elbow)
TE C.J. Uzomah (ankle)
DT Montravius Adams (foot)
WR Chester Rogers (hamstring)
CB Jimmie Ward (hamstring)
CB LeShaun Sims (groin)

