NFL Injury Report: Week 1, Odell Beckham Jr. Game-Time Decision

This list will be updated in real-time. Heavy will be monitoring and posting injuries until kickoff. All fantasy active and inactive will be listed.

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a game-time decision heading into Sunday Night.

While the Giants believe Odell Beckham Jr. is considered a game-time decision, there is real doubt whether he will play, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2017

Active

WR Jamison Crowder

DE Ezekiel Ansah

Inactive

RB T.J. Yeldon

WR John Ross

QB Andrew Luck (shoulder)

RB Alfred Blue (ankle)

K Sebastian Janikowski (back)

FB Jamize Olawale (quad)

TE Jordan Leggett (knee)

CB Vontae Davis (groin)

DE Myles Garrett (ankle)

LB Deone Bucannon (ankle)

RB Brian Hill (ankle)

CB Cole Luke (ankle)

S Shawn Williams (elbow)

TE C.J. Uzomah (ankle)

DT Montravius Adams (foot)

WR Chester Rogers (hamstring)

CB Jimmie Ward (hamstring)

CB LeShaun Sims (groin)

The following players are questionable or game-time decisions for 1 p.m.:

QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion, questionable)

WR Markus Wheaton (finger, questionable)

C Spencer Long (knee, questionable)

LB Cory James (knee, questionable)

DE Khalil Mack (knee, questionable)

S Tashaun Gipson (ankle, questionable) (knee, questionable)

WR Kenny Golladay (ankle, questionable)

LB Bud Dupree (shoulder, questionable)

RB Terron Ward (hamstring, questionable)

CB Prince Amukamara (ankle, doubtful)

G Kyle Long (ankle, questionable)

CB Sheldon Price (concussion, doubtful)

The following players are questionable or game-time decisions for 4 p.m. round of games:

QB Cam Newton (shoulder, questionable)

RB Thomas Rawls (ankle, questionable)

WR Tyler Lockett (knee, questionable)

TE George Kittle (hamstring, questionable)

DT Kyle Love (ankle, questionable)

CB Richard Sherman (thigh, questionable)

OT Bryan Bulaga (ankle, questionable)