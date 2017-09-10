NFL Injury Report: Week 1, Odell Beckham Jr. Game-Time Decision

This list will be updated in real-time. Heavy will be monitoring and posting injuries until kickoff. All fantasy active and inactive will be listed.
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a game-time decision heading into Sunday Night.
Active
WR Jamison Crowder
DE Ezekiel Ansah
Inactive
RB T.J. Yeldon
WR John Ross
QB Andrew Luck (shoulder)
RB Alfred Blue (ankle)
K Sebastian Janikowski (back)
FB Jamize Olawale (quad)
TE Jordan Leggett (knee)
CB Vontae Davis (groin)
DE Myles Garrett (ankle)
LB Deone Bucannon (ankle)
RB Brian Hill (ankle)
CB Cole Luke (ankle)
S Shawn Williams (elbow)
TE C.J. Uzomah (ankle)
DT Montravius Adams (foot)
WR Chester Rogers (hamstring)
CB Jimmie Ward (hamstring)
CB LeShaun Sims (groin)
The following players are questionable or game-time decisions for 1 p.m.:
QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion, questionable)
WR Markus Wheaton (finger, questionable)
C Spencer Long (knee, questionable)
LB Cory James (knee, questionable)
DE Khalil Mack (knee, questionable)
S Tashaun Gipson (ankle, questionable) (knee, questionable)
WR Kenny Golladay (ankle, questionable)
LB Bud Dupree (shoulder, questionable)
RB Terron Ward (hamstring, questionable)
CB Prince Amukamara (ankle, doubtful)
G Kyle Long (ankle, questionable)
CB Sheldon Price (concussion, doubtful)
The following players are questionable or game-time decisions for 4 p.m. round of games:
QB Cam Newton (shoulder, questionable)
RB Thomas Rawls (ankle, questionable)
WR Tyler Lockett (knee, questionable)
TE George Kittle (hamstring, questionable)
DT Kyle Love (ankle, questionable)
CB Richard Sherman (thigh, questionable)
OT Bryan Bulaga (ankle, questionable)
