NFL Mock Draft 2018: Sam Darnold & Josh Rosen Still Top QB’s

Getty

The NFL draft process is incredibly predictable, especially when it involves quarterbacks. We started the season with the “big three” quarterbacks: Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen. When you start the season with so much anticipation, fans and analyst are bound to be disappointed with what we see.

Being a top-rated NFL quarterback prospect heading into the college football season is sometimes a curse. We have seen it at varying levels with all three quarterbacks. Darnold has led his team to a perfect record and engineered comeback victories. Yet, the USC quarterback has been criticized at times for putting up modest stats. Darnold has already thrown seven interceptions this season, which is just slightly less than his nine touchdowns.

Rosen was a hero after leading UCLA to a 34-point comeback victory over Texas A&M during the opening weekend of the season. Weeks later he was criticized for his decision-making as the Bruins were upset by Memphis.

Finally, Allen’s draft stock has plummeted the most just months after his draft hype had reached its peak. Over the first month of the season, Allen has thrown for just 658 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He was once thought to be a potential top draft pick, and now may not hear his name called until Day 2 or 3.

In the words of Dennis Green: “They are who we thought they were.” Except they are not, as quarterbacks rarely live up to the NFL draft hype machine that begins before the season. While every throw will continue to be dissected, fans can be assured there is still plenty of quarterback talent in this class. The players just may not be drafted in the order you were expecting.

The draft order for Heavy’s latest mock draft is based on the NFL standings after Week 3. Since many teams are tied with similar records, we did our best to project the teams’ records forward when ties did occur. Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @JonDAdams with any draft related questions.

Here’s my latest mock draft for the 2018 NFL Draft.

2018 NFL Mock Draft: First Round