NFL Mock Draft 2018: Sam Darnold & Josh Rosen Still Top QB’s

josh rosen, nfl mock draft, top best players Getty

Josh Rosen is battling Sam Darnold to be the top quarterback selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The NFL draft process is incredibly predictable, especially when it involves quarterbacks. We started the season with the “big three” quarterbacks: Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen. When you start the season with so much anticipation, fans and analyst are bound to be disappointed with what we see.

Being a top-rated NFL quarterback prospect heading into the college football season is sometimes a curse. We have seen it at varying levels with all three quarterbacks. Darnold has led his team to a perfect record and engineered comeback victories. Yet, the USC quarterback has been criticized at times for putting up modest stats. Darnold has already thrown seven interceptions this season, which is just slightly less than his nine touchdowns.

Rosen was a hero after leading UCLA to a 34-point comeback victory over Texas A&M during the opening weekend of the season. Weeks later he was criticized for his decision-making as the Bruins were upset by Memphis.

Finally, Allen’s draft stock has plummeted the most just months after his draft hype had reached its peak. Over the first month of the season, Allen has thrown for just 658 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He was once thought to be a potential top draft pick, and now may not hear his name called until Day 2 or 3.

In the words of Dennis Green: “They are who we thought they were.” Except they are not, as quarterbacks rarely live up to the NFL draft hype machine that begins before the season. While every throw will continue to be dissected, fans can be assured there is still plenty of quarterback talent in this class. The players just may not be drafted in the order you were expecting.

The draft order for Heavy’s latest mock draft is based on the NFL standings after Week 3. Since many teams are tied with similar records, we did our best to project the teams’ records forward when ties did occur. Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @JonDAdams with any draft related questions.

Here’s my latest mock draft for the 2018 NFL Draft.

2018 NFL Mock Draft: First Round

TEAM PLAYER
1. San Francisco 49ers QB Sam Darnold, USC
2. L.A. Chargers S Derwin James, FSU
3. Cincinnati Bengals DE/LB Harold Landry, Boston College
4. Cleveland Browns QB Josh Rosen, UCLA
5. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State
6. Chicago Bears WR Courtland Sutton, SMU
7. New York Jets QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma St.
8. Indianapolis Colts OT Trey Adams, Washington
9. New Orleans Saints EDGE Arden Key, LSU
10. Arizona Cardinals LB Malik Jefferson, Texas
11. Seattle Seahawks OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame
12. Cleveland Browns (via Texans) RB Derrius Guice, LSU
13. Miami Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson
14. Tampa Bay Bucs DE Bradley Chubb, NC State
15. Jacksonville Jaguars OT Connor Williams, Texas
16. Buffalo Bills WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
17. Washington Redskins CB Tarvarus McFadden, Florida State
18. Baltimore Ravens DT Da’Ron Payne, Alabama
19. Carolina Panthers DE Sam Hubbard, Ohio State
20. Detroit Lions CB/S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
21. L.A. Rams DE Dorance Armstrong, Kansas
22. Philadelphia Eagles WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
23. Minnesota Vikings OT Orlando Brown, Oklahoma
24. Tennessee Titans OT Brian O’Neill, Pitt
25. Dallas Cowboys WR James Washington, Oklahoma St.
26. Denver Broncos S Ronnie Harrison, Alabama
27. Oakland Raiders LB Jerome Baker, Ohio State
28. Pittsburgh Steelers QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville
29. Green Bay Packers LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
30. New England Patriots DT Maurice Hurst, Michigan
31. Atlanta Falcons DT Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State
32. Buffalo Bills (via Chiefs) DE Austin Bryant, Clemson

 

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook