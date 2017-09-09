NFL Odds, Point Spreads & Betting Week 1

The line about it being tough to beat a team twice in a row doesn’t apply when Aaron Rodgers is playing quarterback.

The Packers, led by Rodgers, are listed as three-point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks with a 51-point total in their NFL Week 1 matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Packers are 6-0 straight-up and 5-1 against the spread in their last six games after winning the previous game against an opponent.

Green Bay also takes a 13-4 SU record over its last 17 late-afternoon games into the 4:25 p.m ET start. However, Seattle is 19-6-1 ATS in its last 26 outings as an underdog.

As well, the Dallas Cowboys are four-point favorites on the NFL Week 1 odds against the New York Giants with a 47.5-point total in their Sunday night matchup. The Giants are 1-5 SU in their last six games in Week 1. The Cowboys are 5-1 SU in their last six games at night.

The Arizona Cardinals are 1.5-point road favorites against the Detroit Lions with a 48-point total. The Cardinals are 7-0 SU in their last seven games against the Lions. The total has gone UNDER in the Lions’ last seven games in the early afternoon.

The Philadelphia Eagles are one-point favorites against the Washington Redskins with a 48-point total. The Eagles are 0-6 ATS in their last six games against the Redskins. The Redskins are 7-1 SU and ATS in their last eight games in the early afternoon.

The Minnesota Vikings are 3.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints with a 48-point total in the early Monday Night Football betting matchup. The Saints are 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 games on the road according to the OddsShark NFL Database. The Vikings are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games at night.

And the Denver Broncos are 3.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers with a 42.5-point total in the late Monday Night Football game. The Chargers are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games on the road. The Broncos are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games on a Monday.

