NFL Odds & Opening Point Spreads Week 3

Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders travel well, which might supersede the challenges of a three-hour time zone switch for a visit to the Washington Redskins. The Raiders are listed as a three-point favorite against Washington with a 53.5 total for Sunday night on the Week 3 NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Led by Carr and pass rusher Khalil Mack, the Raiders are 10-3 against the spread over their last 13 road games, which is a more recent sample than a 4-18 straight-up record in their last 22 road games on the East Coast. Washington has not been a great prime-time performer, with a 3-11 SU and ATS mark over its last 14 night games.

The total has gone under in 10 of the Redskins’ last 11 games hosting a West Coast team.

The Baltimore Ravens are 3.5-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 39.5 total in their matchup at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The Ravens are 2-10 SU and 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games on the road after winning their most recent road game. The total has gone over in 10 of the Jaguars’ last 13 games as an underdog of 4.0 or less.

The Atlanta Falcons are three-point road favorites against the Detroit Lions with a 50 total. The Falcons are 5-12 ATS in their last 17 games in the early afternoon. The Lions are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games in the early afternoon.

The New England Patriots are 13-point favorites against the Houston Texans with a 44 total. The Texans are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games against the Patriots. The Patriots are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games as a favorite.

The Philadelphia Eagles are six-point favorites against the New York Giants with a 43 total. The Giants are 1-5 SU and ATS in their last six games against the Eagles. The Eagles are 6-2 SU and ATS in their last eight games at home according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The Cleveland Browns are one-point road favorites against the Indianapolis Colts with a 40.5 total. The Browns are 0-14 SU in their last 14 games on the road. The Colts are 12-2 SU and 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games at home after losing their most recent home game.

The Tennessee Titans are three-point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks with a 42.5 total. The Seahawks are 19-7-1 ATS in their last 27 games as an underdog. The Titans are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games in the late afternoon.

And the Dallas Cowboys are three-point road favorites against the Arizona Cardinals with a 50 total in the Monday Night Football betting matchup. The Cowboys are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games as a favorite. The Cardinals are 6-0 SU in their last six home games after consecutive road games.

