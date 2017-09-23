NFL Week 3: Odds Updates, Line Moves & Injury Notes

The status of Sam Bradford and Rob Gronkowski have had huge sway with the sharps heading into the third NFL Sunday of the season, as betting lines are adjusted to reflect injury information.

For the first time in more than four calendar years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are laying points on the road. With quarterback Bradford seeking a second opinion on his injured knee, Tampa Bay has moved to a 2.5-point favorite against the Vikings after the contest opened as a pick ’em at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Buccaneers, who are 7-2 straight-up and against the spread across their last nine games, are getting most of the betting action as they ready to face backup Case Keenum.

The prospect of rookie QB Deshaun Watson going into Gillette Stadium against Tom Brady, et al., has led the New England Patriots to becoming a 14-point favorite against the Houston Texans, after opening as an 11-point favorite. Rookie QBs are 0-8 on the road against Bill Belichick-led Patriots teams.

Gronkowski (groin) is expected to play in the game despite being listed as questionable for the week, but the Patriots pass protection, which was weak against Kansas City in Week 1, has to handle OLB Jadeveon Clowney and DE J.J. Watt on Sunday.

The Denver Broncos are now a three-point road favorite against the Buffalo Bills, up two from the opening line. Buffalo will have star RB LeSean McCoy, but LT Cordy Glenn (ankle), who would be integral to slowing down Denver’s defensive line, is not going to play.

The Broncos are only 3-6-1 ATS in their last 10 road games as a favorite of 3.0 or fewer points, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. The Bills are 6-4 SU and 6-4 ATS in their last 10 home games as a ‘dog of 3.0 or fewer.

There has been major movement with a pair of East Coast divisional games, with the Philadelphia Eagles now a six-point favorite (up from 3.5) against the winless New York Giants. Giants CB Janoris Jenkins (ankle) will be a game-time decision, but WR Odell Beckham Jr. will play.

The Eagles are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against the Giants, but lost outright both times that they were favored by more than 3.5 points.

Similarly, the Miami Dolphins are now a six-point favorite road favorite (up from 3.5) against the New York Jets. The Jets have looked bad, but Miami has skill-position injury situations with RB Jay Ajayi (knee), WR DeVante Parker (ankle) and slot WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) all set as questionable on the injury report. Miami is favored for the fourth time in its last five road visits against New York.

