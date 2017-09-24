NFL Players Take a Knee to Protest in London Game

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Allen Robinson #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a touchdown pass as Kyle Arrington #24 of the Baltimore Ravens trails the play at EverBank Field on September 25, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Many Baltimore Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens players take a knee in the national anthem. Others locked arms or put their hands on teammates’ backs.

Most recently Trump continued to stir the pot:

President Trump Friday attacked pro football players who don’t stand during the national anthem – and urged team owners to remove those silent protesters from the field at a campaign rally in Huntsville on Friday, according to the NY Post.

He continued, saying that he wishes NFL suits would take a harder stance against players who take a knee during the national anthem.

Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners when someone disrespects our flag to say, `Get that son of a bitch off the field right now! Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!”

