NFL Players Take a Knee to Protest in London Game

Many Baltimore Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens players take a knee in the national anthem. Others locked arms or put their hands on teammates’ backs.

Most recently Trump continued to stir the pot:

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

President Trump Friday attacked pro football players who don’t stand during the national anthem – and urged team owners to remove those silent protesters from the field at a campaign rally in Huntsville on Friday, according to the NY Post.

He continued, saying that he wishes NFL suits would take a harder stance against players who take a knee during the national anthem.

Trump wishes NFL owners would tell anthem protesters "get that son of a bitch off the field right now" pic.twitter.com/gq4EH3lNoY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 23, 2017

Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners when someone disrespects our flag to say, `Get that son of a bitch off the field right now! Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says Trump's attacks show 'lack of respect for the NFL' https://t.co/R987XJsvm4 pic.twitter.com/WEuoGHzwoc — Business Insider (@businessinsider) September 23, 2017

#TakeAKnee Trending on Twitter:

Racism. Police brutality. This is what the NFL protests were about from the start. Not about disrespecting the flag or anthem. #TakeAKnee pic.twitter.com/P1KfJJw24S — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 23, 2017

The number 1 tactic of white supremacists is to reframe narratives.These protests are not against the "flag". It's against RACISM #TakeAKnee — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) September 23, 2017

Trump's comments about firing NFL players who "disrespect" the flag sparked a conversation. https://t.co/fx5zb61E5U — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 23, 2017

