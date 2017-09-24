WATCH: NFL Players Take a Knee to Protest President Trump in London Game

Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Many Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars players take a knee during the national anthem. Others locked arms or put their hands on teammates’ backs. Jaguars owner Shad Khan also participated in the protest despite giving money to Trump’s inauguration.

Video: Ravens and Jaguars players take a knee during national anthem at NFL game in England. #TakeAKnee #TakeTheKnee pic.twitter.com/890K1i7WBz — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 24, 2017

Post-Anthem comments from Jaguars owner Shad Khan: “It was a privilege to stand on the sidelines with the… https://t.co/wgM8yIRYbm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2017

Most recently, Trump continued to stir the pot:

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Trump’s Attack on Football

President Trump Friday attacked pro football players who don’t stand during the national anthem – and urged team owners to remove those silent protesters from the field at a campaign rally in Huntsville on Friday, according to the NY Post.

He continued, saying that he wishes NFL suits would take a harder stance against players who take a knee during the national anthem.

Trump wishes NFL owners would tell anthem protesters "get that son of a bitch off the field right now" pic.twitter.com/gq4EH3lNoY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 23, 2017

Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners when someone disrespects our flag to say, `Get that son of a bitch off the field right now! Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says Trump's attacks show 'lack of respect for the NFL' https://t.co/R987XJsvm4 pic.twitter.com/WEuoGHzwoc — Business Insider (@businessinsider) September 23, 2017

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on the NFL: “Players have the right for free speech off the field” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/2TS3liSXiw — CNN (@CNN) September 24, 2017

#TakeAKnee Trend on Twitter:

Racism. Police brutality. This is what the NFL protests were about from the start. Not about disrespecting the flag or anthem. #TakeAKnee pic.twitter.com/P1KfJJw24S — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 23, 2017

The number 1 tactic of white supremacists is to reframe narratives.These protests are not against the "flag". It's against RACISM #TakeAKnee — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) September 23, 2017

Trump's comments about firing NFL players who "disrespect" the flag sparked a conversation. https://t.co/fx5zb61E5U — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 23, 2017

