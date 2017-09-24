WATCH: NFL Players Take a Knee to Protest President Trump in London Game

Many Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars players take a knee during the national anthem. Others locked arms or put their hands on teammates’ backs. Jaguars owner Shad Khan also participated in the protest despite giving money to Trump’s inauguration.
Most recently, Trump continued to stir the pot:
Trump’s Attack on Football
President Trump Friday attacked pro football players who don’t stand during the national anthem – and urged team owners to remove those silent protesters from the field at a campaign rally in Huntsville on Friday, according to the NY Post.
He continued, saying that he wishes NFL suits would take a harder stance against players who take a knee during the national anthem.
Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners when someone disrespects our flag to say, `Get that son of a bitch off the field right now! Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!”
#TakeAKnee Trend on Twitter:
